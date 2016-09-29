Chaney earns 2016 Nininger Award for heroism in Iraq

About 1,700 West Point cadets and U.S. Military Academy leadership members participated in the 15th annual Tunnel to Towers Run Sunday in Manhattan. The cadets volunteered to run alongside 30,000 other participants from the mouth of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the grounds of the World Trade Center. The route is the same one that New York City Firefighter Stephen Siller took on 9/11 after hearing the radio dispatch that a plane had struck the Twin Towers. He gathered more than 60 pounds of firefighting equipment and ran to join his brethren at Ground Zero. Siller, along with 342 other firefighters, made the ultimate sacrifice on 9/11. Photo by 2nd Lt. Kevin Baek/USMA PAO