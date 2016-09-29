FOR THE ADULTS

MWR Lap Swim at Crandall Pool Fee Administration

Starting Saturday, swimmers will be required to obtain a punch card for access to Crandall Pool. Each punch card will be good for 12 visits.

The cards will be available at the MWR Fitness Center or at the Round Pond Campground office for a minimal fee. For details, call 938-1992.

Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups. All USMA and DOD personnel 18 years of age and older are eligible to participate.

Hockey will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Mondays and noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Season passes will be sold beginning Saturday. Skating will start on Monday.

For details, contact James McGuinness at 938-3066 or email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

Brunch Cruise on the Hudson

Join the West Point Club from noon-3 p.m. Sunday for a relaxing scenic boat ride with live entertainment and a hot and cold buffet brunch. A cash bar will also be available.

Boarding for the Brunch Cruise on the Hudson is promptly at 11:45 a.m. For reservations, call 845-938-5120.

Six Figure Start & Career Counseling Workshop with ACS

The Six Figure Start & Career Counseling Workshop will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at ACS, Bldg. 622.

Six Figure Start will present a free informational session for job seekers, followed by a working lunch and one-on-one time slots for individual career counseling, résumé review or interview preparation.

Put this incredible opportunity in your calendars and RSVP for a seat and/or one-on-one time slot to the Employment Readiness Office at 845-938-5658.

Martinis and Manicures at the West Point Club

Join the West Point Club for a few hours of fun and relaxation from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 7 for Martinis and Manicures.

A minimal fee includes one manicure and martini. There is a pay as you go cash bar, menu and music.

For reservations, call 845-938-5120.

Together, Listening, Connecting (TLC) Workshop

Join ACS on Oct. 13 for a workshop entitled, “Ask the Advocate: Navigating the Special Education Maze.”

TLC is a support group for families with special needs children. Classes take place in ACS, Bldg. 622.

To register, call 938-5655.

October events with Leisure Travel Services (updated)

Join Leisure Travel Services for its September events. The upcoming event includes:

• Oct. 7—Norman Rockwell Museum. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave Massachusetts at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy the fall foliage in the Berkshires. Visit the museum and stroll the streets of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and the Red Lion Inn;

• Oct. 11—See the Broadway performance of ‘Cats.’ Leave West Point at 4 p.m. Leave NYC at 10 p.m.;

• Oct. 12—Bronx Zoo/New York Botanical Gardens. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 3:30 p.m. Visit one of these two destinations with free grounds admission to both venues.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Arts & Crafts October classes (updated)

• Tuesday—Pint Sized Picasso, Jan Vermeer, 3:30-4:30 p.m.;

• Oct. 6—Lil’ Impressionists, 10:30-11 a.m. Let you little artist make a big impression;

• Oct. 13—Cookies & Canvas, 5-6:30 p.m. Enjoy a snack while we pain a lady bug and Mr. Binx;

• Oct. 13—Open Studio Time, noon-4 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed. The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.