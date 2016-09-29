JUST ANNOUNCED

2016-2017 Staff & Faulty Noontime Basketball sign -ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct sign-ups for the 2016-17 Staff & Faulty Noontime Basketball League.

All games will be played at Arvin Gym on the second floor basketball courts. Game times will be at 12:15 p.m. and 12:40 p.m. every Monday-Friday from Oct. 24- Dec. 15 and from Jan. 3-March 9. Deadline for entries is Oct. 17.

All participants must be at least 18 years old to participate.

All teams may sign up by email to Jim McGuinness at FMWR jim.mcguinness@usma.edu or call the sports office at 938-3066.

CYS Services Needs Sports Coaches

Child, Youth and School Services is looking for coaches for its winter recreation basketball season.

There will be 4 divisions: Little Shooters for 4 year olds, Training League for 5-6 year olds, Collegiate League for 7-8 year olds and Jr. NBA for 9-11 year olds.

Little Shooters will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

Training and Collegiate Leagues will take place between 5-8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and the Jr. NBA will take place between 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For details, call 938-8896.