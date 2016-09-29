Keller Corner

KACH provides Childbirth Education Course in October

Keller Army Community Hospital’s OBU will provide a Childbirth Education Course from 6-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 and 19, in Keller’s fourth floor classroom.

Topics include, but are not limited to, what to expect during labor and delivery, pain relief options, expecting the unexpected, newborn care and breastfeeding.

For details or to register, call 845-938-3210.

KACH Emergency Department/Room to temporarily relocate Oct. 19

The Keller Army Community Hospital Emergency Department/Emergency Room will relocate to a temporary location to the west/left of the main entry lobby. The temporary move is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Signs will direct emergency patients into Keller’s main parking lot and to enter through the main entry.

A temporary Emergency Room reception and waiting area will be located behind the current Pharmacy waiting area.

The ‘permanent’ Emergency Room is scheduled to re-open in February 2017.

KACH to provide free Running Clinic

The Keller Army Community Hospital’s Physical Therapy Department will conduct a “free” running clinic at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

All runners will receive:

• Slow motion video gait analysis of their running form;

• Short class on running form;

• Running Shoe evaluation;

• Flexibility screening;

• Strength screening;

• Exercises deemed appropriate.

For details or to schedule an appointment/slot in the course, call the Physical Therapy Department at 845-938–3324.

Flu Drive scheduled for Oct. 27 and Nov. 3

The Flu Drive is scheduled for Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Specifics on the flu drive will be provided to the Greater West Point Community once finalized.

There will be “no flu mist” this year, all influenza vaccines will be injection only.

Keller’s Over-the-Counter medication program

Did you know Keller Army Community Hospital has an “Over-the-Counter” medication program?

If you are a Keller beneficiary and need OTC medication to self-care an acute minor illness, you can fill out the forms (located at the Keller Pharmacy) and receive up to five items per family.

If any symptoms persist, worsen or do not improve within 48 hours, it is recommended you consult your medical provider.

Zika Virus information

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause serious birth defects. The virus is mainly spread by mosquitoes but can also spread through sexual contact. Outbreaks are ongoing in Mexico, Caribbean (including Puerto Rico and US Virgin Islands), Central America, South America and Pacific Islands.

Zika virus infection has been reported in service members, military family members and retirees who live in or have traveled to these areas.

Many people with Zika virus infection do not have symptoms. Pregnant women should not travel to Zika-affected areas.

If you live in, plan travel to, or have returned from an area where the Zika virus has spread, please talk with your health care provider. Additional information is available at www.cdc.gov/zika, www.health.mil/zika, and DOD’s Zika Hotline at 800-984-8523.