Men’s Soccer defeats Navy in “Star” Match, 1-0

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Soccer team celebrates with the trophy after defeating Navy, 1-0, in the “Star” match Sept. 23 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications The Army West Point Soccer team celebrates with the trophy after defeating Navy, 1-0, in the “Star” match Sept. 23 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pa. Photo by Mady Salvani/Army Athletic Communications

Freshman forward Keenan O’Shea scored his first career goal in the 67th minute to send the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team to a 1-0 victory in the “Star” match over Navy on Sept. 23 at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Army wins the soccer equivalent of the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy after defeating both Air Force and Navy. The Cadets had not beaten both service academies in the same year in nearly a decade, last pulling off the feat in 2007.

The Black Knights defeat Navy for the second year in a row and improve to 3-3-1 overall and 1-0-0 in the Patriot League, while the Mids slip to 2-4-1 and 0-1-0. The win comes as the Academy’s first “Star” victory of the 2016-17 season, as the Cadets pull even in the Army-Navy Star Series presented by USAA, 1-1.

The service academies played in front of a crowd of 10,092 to mark the second-largest crowd in team history, falling short only to the total of 10,168 set in the 2014 Army-Navy game.

O’Shea took advantage of a breakdown in the Navy defense, as he intercepted a failed clearing attempt to score the game’s only goal in the 67th minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Justin Stoll earned the start in goal and made three saves for his first career shutout.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• Army tops Navy for the second year in a row to improve to 29-40-14 in the all-time series.

• The Black Knights defeat Air Force and Navy in the same season for the first time since 2007.

• The attendance of 10,092 ranks as the largest in the nation so far this season.

• O’Shea scored his first career goal.

• Friday marked Army’s first game this season played outside of New York state.

• Stoll earned his second start in net. He posted his first career shutout and the first clean sheet for an Army keeper this year.

• Stoll made a diving stop on a shot from Daniel Zaremba in the 33rd minute to keep the game scoreless.

• Senior defender Tanner Vosvick started for the first time since the season opener against Air Force.

Key Moments

• Stoll made diving stops in the 33rd and 77th minutes to keep the Mids off the scoreboard.

• O’Shea netted the first goal of his career in the 67th minute to ultimately send the Black Knights to the 1-0 win.

How It Happened

• Navy attempted to clear from its own 18-yard box, but the attempt was stopped by O’Shea. O’Shea fired a shot that beat Navy keeper Mac Burke on the far side and give the Cadets a 1-0 lead in the 67th minute.