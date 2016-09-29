O’Neill High School senior selected to Marching Band

Story by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

James I. O'Neill High School senior Savannah Prosperie accepts her selection of becoming part of the All-American Bowl Marching Band. Photo by Kathy Eastwood/PV for the U.S. Army

Savannah Prosperie is a clarinet player and is recognized as a member of the 2017 U.S. Army All-American Marching Band and received an honorary jacket in front of family and friends, fellow band members and classmates Sept. 22. Savannah will be attending the All-American Bowl Jan. 7 at San Antonio. Photo by Erin Hopkins for the U.S. Army

Savannah Prosperie, a senior at James I. O’Neill High School, has been selected to the Army All-American Bowl Marching Band Sept. 22 for the 2017 year. Prosperie is a clarinetist and one of 125 selectees among high school musicians to this prestigious honor.

The All-American Marching Band performs each year at halftime at the nationally broadcasted U.S. Army All-American Bowl. This year’s game is Jan. 7, 2017 in San Antonio and the Army All-American Bowl Marching Band will be performing.

Band members are chosen among the millions of high school musicians in the United States, not just because they excel musically, but because they are mentally and physically agile, and know the importance of teamwork and they are able to adapt to challenging situations similar to Army Soldiers.

Because the James I. O’Neill High School has no marching band, Savannah had to motivate and dedicate herself to learning a skill set outside of the classroom. Luckily, because her dad is in the USMA Band, many stepped up and helped Savannah with auditions and practice.

Savannah Prosperie is the daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Prosperie, who currently is a member of the U.S. Military Academy Band’s the Hellcats as a drummer.

“Savannah has certainly followed in her father’s footsteps and has been committed to achieving the highest level of musical honors as a high school student,” Melissa Prosperie, Savannah’s mom, said.

Savannah also auditioned and was selected to be a member of the Tournament of Roses Parade Honor Band scheduled to perform as part of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, but it conflicts with the Army All-American Bowl.

“Not only was she successful in this, she auditioned and made the two most prestigious marching experiences for high school students in the country. It was through personal dedication and perseverance that she reached this high achievement level,” her mom said.

Savannah does not intend to pursue a career in music, but rather has an interest in going to West Point majoring in pre-med with the hopes of becoming a cardiac surgeon (and her first choice is West Point.)

“I love football,” Savannah said. “And basketball. I was a cheerleader and involved in a lot of clubs like outreach in school. I’m also looking into different schools, but I went to the Summer Leadership Experience and that sold me on West Point.”

The U.S. Army All-American Marching band is neither an active nor a reserve component band and its performances are limited to events during and preceding the All-American Bowl.

Uniforms are patterned on contemporary civilian marching band uniform designs and styled in black and gold, accented by the Army’s two-part identity patch with the words “U.S. Army” across the front.

The band is used by the Army as a recruiting tool to interest talented, graduating high school musicians in enlisting in the U.S. Army and pursuing a career in the Army’s music program.

Approximately 2,000 students auditioned for the 125 spots available in the 2016 edition of the band. Those selected receive an all-expense paid trip to San Antonio for rehearsals and performance.

The U.S. Army All-American Band is a show band and does not engage in traditional military band functions such as support for public duties or drill and ceremony.