OUTSIDE THE GATES

Highlands Farmers Market is open

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2016 season every Sunday. The farmers and food vendors who local residents have known and loved in previous years will be back with fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles and more.

Check the Facebook page at West Point Town of Highlands Farmer’s Market for updates.

Seventh annual Family Bonfire Night at Boscobel featuring the band, Tenbrooks Molly

Enjoy a fall evening under the stars by gathering around a traditional bonfire at Boscobel House and Gardens for some good old-fashioned, “kindled” fun. Boscobel’s Family Bonfire Night will take place 6-9 p.m. Oct. 9.

The evening includes live music with country/rockabilly band, Tenbrooks Molly, complimentary marshmallows and toasting sticks (while supplies last) and Stargazing.

If it is a clear night, Lisa DiMarzo, Boscobel’s Museum Educator, will point out amazing autumn sky features to Bonfire guests, such as Polaris, Cassiopeia, Pegasus and Cygnus while also sharing stories, secrets and lore of the Hudson Valley’s starry nights.

There is a fee for the event. Food is available for purchase on site from Phil’s Grills and Pappi’s Mediterranean food trucks.

Limited seating around the bonfire will be provided; feel free to bring your own chairs.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended and is available at Boscobel.org.

Boscobel is located on scenic Route 9D in Garrison New York, just one mile south of Cold Spring and directly across the river from West Point.

For details, visit Boscobel.org or call 845-265-3638.

Fall Foliage Hike

In the autumn, the trails become ablaze with vibrant reds, yellow and golds, so join the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum for a beautiful fall hike at 10 a.m. Oct. 16 and maybe learn a little bit about tree identification too.

Suggested for families with children over the age of five.

Pre-registration is not required, but there is an admission fee.

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum is located at the Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road. For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.