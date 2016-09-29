Send ICE feedback for continued community improvement, services

By Col. Andrew S. Hanson U.S. Army Garrison West Point

Since my arrival this summer, I have immersed myself into every aspect of the West Point Garrison and Community. One of the most important aspects of our Garrison is how well we are serving our community.

From the maintenance and custodial services we perform to the recreational activities we offer, it is my responsibility to be as informed as I can so we may continue to provide our Garrison and Community with the excellent service they have come to expect.

To help me know how we are doing and what we can do to improve our community of excellence, we have a comment and concern submission mechanism called the Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE).

This is the perfect forum to share your views with me. From June 1-Aug. 31, we received 1,153 ICE forms, and I personally read each submitted comment.

Based on these comments, I am working with my Garrison leadership to improve or transform our services. For example, based on your concerns about the abundance of speeding and safety of pedestrians on the installation, the MPs increased their patrol, especially around academic buildings.

DES confirmed they have issued significantly more tickets in the last two months. And we are working to install more signs at pedestrian crosswalks to alert drivers when they are approaching such an area.

The ICE program is the single most effective way of determining how well we are meeting the needs of the community, so to help me, I invite the West Point Garrison and Community to go to our ICE website, which you can find a link to on the Garrison home page at www.westpoint.army.mil.

From there, choose the category of service for which you would like to provide feedback, and if you provide contact information and request a response, you will receive a response within three business days.

If a more personal approach is what you prefer, many of our service providers have ICE comment cards available in their buildings along with submission boxes that are checked daily. You can find these physical cards in DHR, ACS and the tax center.

Our families and civilian workforce are the bedrock of West Point, and I appreciate reading your comments about the services we provide our community. Each month, we would like to receive 300 ICE submissions, so I encourage you to let us know how we’re doing, whether it’s praise for our MPs on a game day, a recommendation for a family activity or an idea for a professional training course through ACS. Whether you go to the ICE site directly or fill out a comment card, the process takes about five minutes and provides us with valuable information.

We want to continue to provide the West Point Garrison and Community with excellent service and appreciate all the feedback you give us.