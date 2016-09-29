Sports calendar Corps Squad

Friday

7 p.m.—Volleyball vs. American, Gillis Field House.

Saturday

All Day—Golf vs. Navy, West Point Golf Course.

1 p.m.—Sprint Football vs. Mansfield, Shea Stadium.

4 p.m.—Volleyball vs. Loyola, Gillis Field House.

4 p.m.—Men’s Soccer vs. Lafayette, Clinton Field.

Sunday

All Day—Golf vs. Navy, West Point Golf Course.

Wednesday

4 p.m.—Men’s Soccer vs. Holy Cross, Clinton Field.

**To see the upcoming Army West Point Black Knights Schedule in April and May, visit www.goarmywestpoint.com/calendar.aspx?vtype=list.