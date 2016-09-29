Two Cadets canoe down Mississippi River, raise money for veteran suicide awareness

By Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

2,320 miles for 22, the Instagram Log. 2,320 miles for 22, the Instagram Log.

Class of 2018 Cadet James Callan was studying in his Barracks during T-week in May, staring at a map of the United States on his computer. He noticed a long, thin line run straight through the country from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico. After doing about 10 minutes of research and calculating his 60 days of leave, Callan decided he would spend his summer canoeing down the Mississippi River.

Because this spontaneous adventure would be strenuous and particularly challenging, Callan knew he’d need a partner. Someone he knew he could rely on. Callan quickly turned his desk chair around and looked at his roommate, Adrian Shanahan, another Class of 2018 cadet.

“I just leaned over and said, ‘Do you want to canoe with me?’ and he said, ‘Of course,’” Callan recalled.

From that moment forward, Callan and Shanahan would begin the journey of a lifetime.

The plan, however, had one catch. Aside from Shanahan’s brief experience working at an outdoor recreation shop at Fort Leonard Wood, neither roommate had ever canoed before… let alone down the longest river in the United States.

But despite their lack of experience, the two bought a canoe (it came with paddles!) and began to organize their supply list, strategize their route and align their goals.

Shanahan mulled over their plan, thinking of what the two could do to make it better.

“I thought, this is such a crazy thing, we could probably raise some money for a good cause to go along with it because it would get attention,” Shanahan said. “Being at West Point and my dad is in the military, I have a military family background, and I wanted to do something related to that. I know one of the prevalent issues is suicide awareness and veteran suicide.”

They decided to call their adventure 2,320 miles for 22, as the pair would be traveling 2,320 miles down the Mississippi River in honor of the 22 veterans who commit suicide daily.

From there, they went on to spread the word about their quest. They spoke with members in their Company, I-1, and set up a webpage and shared information with the community.

Slowly but surely, people were finding out about their cause.

“We had a church group donate, a couple businesses and a lot of cadets in our company donated small amounts,” Shanahan said.

“I think those were the best kind of donations, the small ones,” Callan added. “It’s easy for a corporation to donate, but to see the cadets in our company, the high participation rates and even just five, 10 dollars, it was great to see everyone involved.”

After raising awareness (and donations), the two set sail on June 15.

They packed their 15 and a half-foot canoe with 250 pounds of supplies, quickly realizing that they’d have to drag the canoe through the water for the first three days in upstate Minnesota.

They didn’t use their paddles until Lake Bemidji, 30 miles into their voyage.

Aside from walking their heavy canoe through the river, they had to make it through 24 lock and dams, several downpours and even raccoons.

“The first night was really bad, we had pitched a tent and we just kind of left our food out, away from the tent,” Shanahan said. “We woke up and heard rustling, we were just hoping it wasn’t a bear. So I shined my light, and it was raccoons. We were up basically all night, fighting them off with paddles.”

In addition to external conditions, the pair faced a great deal of mental challenges along the way.

“No day was easy. Waking up at four or five in the morning just knowing that you had to paddle for 12 to 15 hours, the biggest thing was mental toughness,” Callan stated. “Physically, it was stressful but it wasn’t overwhelming. But mentally, days got to you, especially when you don’t see anybody for a few days and you’re only basically eating Ramen.”

Both partners agreed that those days when they saw people became the highlight of their trip.

“My favorite part was meeting people,” Callan said. “The days can kind of be long and dreadful because you’re just paddling and you see very few things. But when you pull off at night and meet people, it’s great.”

The two shared stories about a man named Scooter who they met in Memphis and took them to Graceland and for a barbecue dinner.

Three women in a golf cart helped them transport their gear to land, saving them time.

A police officer checked up on them and directed them to a nice Mexican restaurant. They also met a couple, Dave and Shelly, who took them into their home to do laundry and get some sleep after meeting them at a diner. They called these folks their “river angels.”

They also had the support of West Point Parents who lived along the Mississippi River and invited them for a warm meal. They were awarded this luxury rarely, but cherished it when they could.

By the time they arrived in St. Louis, the travelers got rid of their non-essentials, keeping only rain gear, food and a change of clothes.

“Once you accept the fact that you’re going to be gross, you just get used to it,” Shanahan said. “I had a nicer pair of shoes and I have no idea why I even brought them, they just sat in my bag. Once we got to St. Louis, we got to a post office and I just shipped a bunch of stuff back.”

The duo continued to trek along the Mississippi, realizing that the further down the river they went, the hotter it would be.

“Toward Memphis, we would jump in once or twice a day, but once we got down to Mississippi, it was every 30 minutes, you were just trying to cool down,” Callan stated. “We got to the point where we were just like, this is crazy, and it’s too hot. So we had to suspend our campaign.”

While the two were not able to make it all 2,320 miles, they reached about 2,000 miles in 45 days, a feat that not many people can say that they’ve done.

“It was definitely disappointing not making it all the way,” Shanahan said. “It was getting so bad we could have easily gotten heat stroke if we kept going and just thinking about safety, it was the smart thing to do.”

Callan agreed.

“Had we redone it, we would have picked a different season, we tried to roll through the hottest part of the United States during the hottest season,” he remarked. “It was too hot and we had to think logically and pull over. But we had met our goal of raising the money and that was great.”

While their goal was $10,000, the pair raised just under $15,000 for veteran suicide.

“I think it’s a really good cause and just if it could help save one more life then I think that’s an accomplishment on our part,” Shanahan noted.

As for what they’ve learned, both know this is an experience they’ll reference for the rest of their lives.

“I have gained a great appreciation for boats, cars, planes, anything with a motor,” Callan said.

Shanahan agreed.

“It makes West Point seem a lot easier after doing that,” he stated.

Regardless of being together non-stop for 45 days, the two continue to be roommates and think that maybe they’ll finish the trip in the future.

“I don’t know if I would do the 2,000 miles, maybe I would just do the last 300,” Callan said. “Maybe we take it back down in 20 years and finish up the trip, but I’m excited, there’s still a future, it’s suspended, but not over.”