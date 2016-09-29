Vanguard completes fall field training exercise

By Cadet Candidate Trenton Lawrence

Cadet Candidates of the USMAPS Class of 2017, the Vanguards of the USMA Class of 2021, burst out of the “House of Tears,” which was part of a two-day field training exercise designed to put each Cadet Candidates’ mettle to the test Sept. 16-17. Cadet Candidates of the USMAPS Class of 2017, the Vanguards of the USMA Class of 2021, burst out of the “House of Tears,” which was part of a two-day field training exercise designed to put each Cadet Candidates’ mettle to the test Sept. 16-17. Cadet Candidates proceeded to the rappelling site to rappel off of 25-foot and 75-foot cliffs to show discipline and courage. Courtesy Photos Cadet Candidates proceeded to the rappelling site to rappel off of 25-foot and 75-foot cliffs to show discipline and courage. Courtesy Photos As part of a two-day field training exercise, Cadet Candidates from the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School work on land navigation. Courtesy Photos As part of a two-day field training exercise, Cadet Candidates from the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School work on land navigation. Courtesy Photos

The cadet candidates of the U.S. Military Academy Preparatory School Class of 2017, the Vanguards of the USMA Class of 2021, finished classes, assembled in formation and boarded buses bound for the aptly named “House of Tears”—marking the beginning of a two-day field training exercise designed to put each cadet candidates’ mettle to the test Sept. 16-17.

In addition to the gas chamber, cadet candidates conducted a foot movement in order to bivouac in preparation for rising early to conduct land navigation, as well as rappel from both the 25-foot and 75-foot walls at the Pine Ridge Rappel site.

Over the past two weeks, instructional training conducted prior to the field exercise was primarily organized and taught by USMAPS Tactical Officers, Tactical NCOs, and prior-service cadet candidates who lent their combined years of experience to cadet candidates in order to ensure the success of the entire USMAPS Battalion.

Charlie Company CC Nicolas DeSimone, who led the rappelling instruction brief, humorously commented, “Everyone was very attentive during our rappelling instruction briefs—I like to think it was because they were interested in mastering the skill and not because they were terrified of falling.”

Indeed, this field exercise began with many cadet candidates feeling apprehensive about the challenges they would face.

Nonetheless, the Vanguard Class of 2021 embodied personal courage while executing every task set before them.

“I had no idea what to expect when I walked into the gas chamber” Charlie Company CC Laura Maniet said. “Once we got out of there and I walked around for a few minutes, I wanted to go back in.”

Shortly after the gas chamber, cadet candidates conducted a tactical foot movement to the location where they would be spending the night. Bravo Company CC Dequan Foreman was especially motivated about this, “Last time we slept outdoors, during Cadet Candidate Basic Training, I slept uncomfortable, holding my rifle closely. This time I was prepared for the overnight stay in the field and was excited to put my skills to the test.”

After a 5 a.m. wakeup, cadet candidates began a tactical march toward the land navigation site, where cadet candidates were given several points to refresh the skills they learned during CCBT.

After successfully negotiating the course, cadet candidates proceeded to the rappelling site. While many expressed uneasiness, all showed discipline and courage while completing the 25-foot and 75-foot cliffs.

“It was a lot of fun, and I’d definitely do it again—though I’d probably prefer to avoid finding myself hanging upside down the next time,” answered Alpha Company CC Salonika Kakoulakis when asked if she enjoyed her experience.

Leading from the front, Cadet Candidates manned several rappelling lanes and safety checks, ensuring that their peers were well taken care of and ready to tackle this last training event.

As the exercise came to a close, morale was high among the Soldiers of the Vanguard Class of 2021—more confident than ever in their peers, equipment and ability to lead from the front, cadet candidates were already talking with excitement about their next field training exercise.