Volleyball storms back to defeat Colgate, 3-1

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Senior outside hitter Olivia Fairfield had six total blocks and 12 kills for a .524 hitting percentage during the Army West Point Volleyball team’s 3-1 win over Colgate Sept. 24 at Gillis Field House. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Senior outside hitter Olivia Fairfield had six total blocks and 12 kills for a .524 hitting percentage during the Army West Point Volleyball team’s 3-1 win over Colgate Sept. 24 at Gillis Field House. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

After trailing Colgate 1-0, the Army West Point Volleyball team won the next three sets to clinch the match Sept. 24 at Gillis Field House.

Freshman outside hitter Sydney Morriss was the difference maker in today’s match with a career-high 22 kills and a .500 hitting percentage.

Army Highlights and Match Notes

• Morriss was the difference maker in today’s match with points when it mattered most. The freshman led the match with 22 kills off a .500 hitting percentage.

• Senior outside hitter Olivia Fairfield was also strong for Army on both sides of the ball with six total blocks and 12 kills for a .524 hitting percentage.

• Freshman Allie Strong added 11 kills and seven digs, Amber Clay totaled eight kills and 13 digs and Vanessa Wesley tallied 10 kills.

• Freshman setter Haven Bethune controlled the offense with 47 assists, while Avery Alexander stepped in to add 10 helpers and four digs.

• The Raiders were dominant at the net in set one and tallied 4.0 total blocks, but the Black Knights held them to just one across sets two and three, while recording four of their own.

How It Happened

• Colgate sailed ahead 8-3 in the first set to cause Army to call timeout. The Black Knights found some traction, but were forced to take their second break when the Raiders took a 17-10 advantage. Colgate would go on an 8-3 run to close-out the set.

• The Raiders were dominant at the net and tallied 4.0 blocks.

• In set two, Clay recorded consecutive points for Army off a kill and a service ace to fuel a 6-1 run by the Black Knights to bring the set within two. The Raiders bounced back however and went ahead 22-18.

Two tips by Morriss and a kill down the line kept the Cadets in the set and brought the score to 22-21 still in favor of Colgate. An error by the Raiders tied the set up at 22-all and caused them to call timeout.

• Army closed-out the set on a 7-1 run to win 25-23 which tied up the match 1-1.

• The Black Knights maintained their groove into set three where they jumped out to a 10-5 lead. Seven more points from the Cadets pushed the set to 17-10 and a Colgate timeout, which was much the opposite from set one. Army clinched set three 25-18 to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

• The Cadets led 12-8 in set three after a big blocking play by Clay and Fairfield forced the Raiders to call timeout. The pair recorded another block on the next point to push Army’s lead to five points.

• Colgate fought back and tied things up at 14-all, but two quick points by Morriss and a service ace by Fairfield regained the Cadets’ advantage.

• Wesley gave Army its 19th and 20th points in the set. The Raiders stayed close behind and tied the set at 20-20 with two service aces. Fairfield helped the Black Knights break away with a kill and block combo alongside Morriss. Colgate was relentless though and re-tied the set at 23-all.

• Morriss came off the bench to set the Black Knights up for set point with a kill down the line.

The Raiders tallied two consecutive points, but Fairfield notched a kill before Morriss came through to send the set into extra points.

Wesley recorded a kill to put Army ahead 28-27 and an attacking error from Colgate clinched the match for the Cadets.