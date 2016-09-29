Women’s Soccer tops Lafayette

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team picked up its second consecutive victory, this time defeating Lafayette, 2-1, in Patriot League action Sept. 24 at Clinton Field.

Army improves to 3-7-0 overall and 1-1-0 in the league, while Lafayette falls to 3-3-3 and 0-1-1.

Sophomore midfielder Samantha Sullenger opened the game’s scoring with a goal in the 17th minute to put the hosts on top, 1-0, before senior defender Sam Gottlieb tallied the eventual game winner in the 53rd minute.

Senior goalkeeper Jordan Cassalia made five stops in net for the Black Knights, allowing her only goal on a penalty shot from Lafayette’s Julia Wescott in the 48th minute.

Army Highlights and Match Notes

• Army improves to 23-2-2 all-time versus Lafayette after the victory.

• Sullenger scored her team-leading third goal of the season. She also leads the Cadets with two game-winning goals.

• Gottlieb netted her first goal of the year.

• Cassalia made five saves for her sixth match this year with at least five stops.

Key Moments

• Cassalia came out to challenge a shot off of a breakaway by Lafayette’s Kaelin King in the 33rd minute and made a key save to keep the score 1-0.

• Cassalia saved a point-blank shot from Melissa Lynskey in the 76th minute to prevent the Leopards from pulling even to 2-2.

How It Happened

• Sullenger found the back of the net after back-to-back quick touches from McGinn and Shea to give Army a 1-0 advantage in the 17th minute.

• Wescott converted a penalty kick to knot the game at 1-1 in the 48th minute after the Black Knights were whistled for a handball in their own 18-yard box.

• Gottlieb quickly responded for the hosts, with a goal in the 53rd minute, after receiving a through ball from unior defenseman Brianna Nicholas.