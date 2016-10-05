2016-17 Cadet Club Activities

Aviation: The West Point Flying team continued to train for our upcoming regional competition Sept. 24. Most of the team flew in Piper Warrior, Diamond DA-40 and the Tecnam aircraft up to Schenectady County Airport, the location of its competition.

This provided the team with a valuable recon of the airport layout and runways as well as available facilities. While at Schenectady, team members also practiced precision power-on and power-off landings.

Over the course of the weekend, three of our team members were signed off in the Tecnam Eaglet aircraft, which we are phasing in for use in the message drop event. Team members will continue to prepare for ground and flight events for the National Intercollegiate Flying Association (NIFA) Region 7 competition, hosted by Schenectady Community College, Oct. 13-17.

This is also a head-to-head event with the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

Cycling: The West Point Cycling team as a whole worked to improve upon technical mountain skills in the rocky hills of Burlington, Vermont, Sept. 24-25 as it navigated technical and steep terrain.

Class of 2020 Cadet Sarah Morrow revealed her grit as she took to the trails for her first mountain bike race. Class of 2018 Cadet Preston Pritchard showed his fortitude and progress for the upcoming Collegiate Mountain Bike Nationals in October. Class of 2019 Cadets Alex Dietrich and Sarah LaRue finally joined the team on the mountain for the first time this year, showing true promise for coming races, to include the first Army West Point Cycling team-hosted mountain bike race next weekend.