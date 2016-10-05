ANNOUNCEMENTS

Divine Mercy Healing Service with Brother Paul Miller

There is a Divine Mercy Healing Service at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel during Holy Hour with Brother Paul Miller, a 3rd Order Franciscan, OSF, and founder of The Healing Ministry of Divine Mercy.

He celebrates healing with us by providing individual blessings to all in need and for personal intentions.

Information related to Paul Miller’s ministries can be found on his websites at www.centerofdivinemercy.com, www.healingministryofdivinemercy.com or www.franciscancharitiesinc.org.

All are invited and welcome to attend this event, regardless of denomination.

If you are visiting West Point for the first time, contact the Visitors Center at 845-938-2638 for post-wide entrance information.

West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel meetings

The West Point Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) meets from 9-11 a.m. every Wednesday at the West Point Post Chapel. Childcare is available. The fall semester will run until Dec. 7.

For details, email wp.pwoc@gmail.com.

Arvin CPDC hours change

The Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center’s hours of operation have changed to 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays to better support the Corps of Cadets.

Very Merry Military Mini Sessions Volunteers needed

Registration is now open for the West Point Very Merry Military Mini Sessions. Photographers give their time and talent to photograph military families who are separated from their service member over the holidays due to deployment or unaccompanied tour.

The photographs are meant to send a little piece of “home” to the deployed service member during the holiday season, and it’s completely free of charge. The military minis will be done Oct. 29.

To register as a volunteer, visit http://www.verymerrymilitaryminisessions.com/be-a-volunteer/, fill the form out and you are all set. Volunteer registration is now open.

Gospel Service is Back

Gospel Service has been reinstated at West Point. Under the leadership of Chaplain (Capt.) Loy Sweezy, Jr., the Gospel Service will be held from 12:30-1:30 p.m. every Sunday at the Post Chapel. The service is open to all who want to attend. Also, there are many opportunities to serve the ministry with your talents and gifts.

For details, contact the Chaplain Sweezy at 938-4246.

Most Holy Trinity West Point Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS) Group

Mothers of children ages 0-5 are invited to join us at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel. The purpose of the group is to build friendships and foster community goodwill with other West Point moms.

Being a mom is hard work and we all need love and support to encourage us through the journey. Meetings include time to socialize and discuss the joys and challenges of motherhood, speakers from the community on a variety of topics, and creative activities. The group will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in the Cloister Room of the Chapel of The Most Holy Trinity on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month.

There is a registration fee and because the group meets in the evenings, childcare will not be provided.

For registration details, contact Kristin at kristin8513@gmail.com and visit us at our informational table at the WPSC Super Sign Up event today at the West Point Club.