BBC Lifeworks

• Community Yard Sale: The West Point Community Yard Sale is scheduled for 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, rain or shine.

• Fire Safety Open House: The West Point Fire Department and WPFH will hold an annual Fire Safety Open House from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fire Station II on Stony Lonesome.

Firefighters will give an overall fire prevention, safety talk and tour of the firehouse.

• Tour of Fort Putnam: There is a tour of Fort Putnam from 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 14 to learn about West Point’s Revolutionary War history.

View the electric map program and then walk the parapets of the fort as Paul Ackermann from the West Point Museum points out the important landmarks that made West Point “The key to America.”

Snacks and drinks will be provided. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Tuesday.