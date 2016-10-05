FOR THE ADULTS

Martinis and Manicures at the West Point Club

Join the West Point Club for a few hours of fun and relaxation from 7-9 p.m. Friday for Martinis and Manicures.

A minimal fee includes one manicure and martini. There is a pay as you go cash bar, menu and music.

For reservations, call 845-938-5120.

October events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its September events. The upcoming event includes:

• Friday—Norman Rockwell Museum. Leave West Point at 8 a.m., leave Massachusetts at 3:30 p.m. Enjoy the fall foliage in the Berkshires.

Visit the museum and stroll the streets of Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and the Red Lion Inn;

• Oct. 12—Bronx Zoo/New York Botanical Gardens. Leave West Point at 9 a.m., leave NYC at 3:30 p.m. Visit one of these two destinations with free grounds admission to both venues.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Arts & Crafts October classes

• Today—Lil’ Impressionists, 10:30-11 a.m. Let your little artist make a big impression;

• Oct. 13—Cookies & Canvas, 5-6:30 p.m. Enjoy a snack while we paint a lady bug and Mr. Binx;

• Oct. 13—Open Studio Time, noon-4 p.m.

• Oct. 15—Open Studio Time, noon-4 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.

2016-2017 Staff & Faulty Noontime Basketball sign -ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct sign-ups for the 2016-17 Staff & Faulty Noontime Basketball League.

All games will be played at Arvin Gym on the second floor basketball courts. Game times will be at 12:15 p.m. and 12:40 p.m. every Monday-Friday from Oct. 24- Dec. 15 and from Jan. 3-March 9. Deadline for entries is Oct. 17.

All participants must be at least 18 years old to participate.

All teams may sign up by email to Jim McGuinness at FMWR jim.mcguinness@usma.edu or call the sports office at 938-3066.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed. The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.

Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups. All USMA and DOD personnel 18 years of age and older are eligible to participate.

Hockey will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Mondays and noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Season passes will be sold throughout the season. League games are ongoing.

For details, contact James McGuinness at 938-3066 or email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

MWR Lap Swim at Crandall Pool Fee Administration

Swimmers are now required to obtain a punch card for access to Crandall Pool. Each punch card will be good for 12 visits.

The cards will be available at the MWR Fitness Center or at the Round Pond Campground office for a minimal fee. For details, call 938-1992.

Discover Outdoor Recreation’s Paintball facility at West Point

MWR’s Outdoor Recreation multi-field paintball facility is the perfect setting for birthday parties, department team building and family outings.

It can host functions from 10-50 people, food and drink included in packages.

For details, email odrwpmwr@usma.edu or call 938-0123.