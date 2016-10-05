FOR THE FAMILIES

Unified Sports

The Exceptional Family Member Program will continue working with the West Point cadets to facilitate Unified Sports. MWR believes in bringing people together and fostering an environment of friendship, support and compassion through several different activities.

Through Unified Sports, you can take part with our dedicated cadet volunteers in a series of outdoor sport activities.

Join us as we create friendships, learn, and most importantly, have fun.

Upcoming Unified Sports dates include:

• Oct. 16—Unified Riding (Horseback);

• Oct. 30—Unified Hoops (Tentative);

• Nov. 6—Unified Learning;

• Nov. 20—Unified Tennis.

For details, call 938-5655/0232 or email us at Josephine.toohey@usma.edu or lucia.mendez@usma.edu.

MWR Haunted House

There is an Insane Asylum located at Camp Buckner off Route 293 if you dare to be scared.

The MWR Haunted House is scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 28. There is a small fee to enter. Children’s activities are available.

For details, call 938-4690.

Calling All Horror Enthusiasts

Calling all Halloween enthusiasts, MWR is looking for volunteers for the Insane Asylum Haunted House at Camp Buckner from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 28.

For details or to sign up, call 938-6497.

West Point Club Sunday Brunch

Join the West Point Club each Sunday through Nov. 20 for our seasonal Sunday Brunch.

Each week our executive chef and his team presents a different menu including action stations and delectable desserts.

To make reservations or for more details, call 845-446-5504.

Radio City Music Hall Christmas Spectacular with LTS

Leisure Travel Services is offering a chance to go to Radio City Music Hall to see the Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes.

There is van transportation for the Dec. 6 and 13 performances as trips leave West Point at 4 p.m. for an 8 p.m. curtain.

The Dec. 8 and 15 performances are motor coach transportation leaving West Point at 1 p.m. for a 5 p.m. curtain.

All performances have Center Orchestra seating and leave New York City immediately following the performances.

For details, call 938-3601.