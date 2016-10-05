FOR THE YOUTHS

CYS Services Needs Sports Coaches

Child, Youth and School Services is looking for coaches for its winter recreation basketball season.

There will be 4 divisions: Little Shooters for 4 year olds, Training League for 5-6 year olds, Collegiate League for 7-8 year olds and Jr. NBA for 9-11 year olds.

Little Shooters will take place from 10-10:45 a.m. on Saturday mornings.

Training and Collegiate Leagues will take place between 5-8 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and the Jr. NBA will take place between 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For details, call 938-8896.

Football Saturday Child Care

Football Saturday child care will offered from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on game days. Children must be registered with CYS Services to participate.

To sign up or for details, call Erin Faherty at 938-3969. A 15 participant minimum must be met for program to be facilitated.