JUST ANNOUNCED

Firing Range available for West Point community

The DPTMS-Range Operations will host a firing range for authorized West Point community members from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 22 at the Gettysburg Range Complex, Route 293 across from the Round Pond entrance.

Authorized users include active duty military personnel, staff and faculty and their families assigned to the installation or directly supported by it.

This includes cadets of all service academies who are assigned to West Point and military personnel retired with pay and their families. Must have a DOD ID card.

All users should note:

• All patrons must bring their own targets, hearing protection and eye protection;

• Firearms must be compliant with New York State and West Point firearms laws. Pistol, shotgun and hunting rifles are permitted. No automatic weapons or caliber larger than 7.62mm or .308 equivalent;

• One guest per ID card holder permitted (liability waiver is enforced). Minors must be accompanied by their sponsor;

• Mine Torne Road and Stilwell Lake will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on these dates.

• MWR Outdoor Recreatiom will be selling West Point hunting and fishing permits, along with refreshments and snacks.

For details, contact Alec M. Lazore, DPTMS Range Operations, at 938-3007 or email Alec.Lazore@usma.edu.