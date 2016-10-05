Keller Corner

KACH Emergency Department/Room to temporarily relocate Oct. 19

The Keller Army Community Hospital Emergency Department/Emergency Room will relocate to a temporary location to the west/left of the main entry lobby. The temporary move is scheduled for Oct. 19.

Signs will direct emergency patients into Keller’s main parking lot and then through the main entry.

A temporary Emergency Room reception and waiting area will be located behind the current Pharmacy waiting area.

The “permanent” Emergency Room is scheduled to re-open in February 2017.

KACH to provide free Running Clinic

The Keller Army Community Hospital’s Physical Therapy Department will conduct a “free” running clinic at 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

All runners will receive:

• Slow motion video gait analysis of their running form;

• Short class on running form;

• Running shoe evaluation;

• Flexibility screening;

• Strength screening;

• Exercises deemed appropriate.

For details or to schedule an appointment/slot in the course, call the Physical Therapy Department at 938-3324.

Flu Drive scheduled for Oct. 27 and Nov. 3

The Flu Drive is scheduled for Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. Specifics on the flu drive will be provided to the Greater West Point Community once finalized.

There will be “no flu mist” this year; all influenza vaccines will be injection only.