Black Knights forces 2-2 tie at Colgate

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

Junior forward Conor Andrle scored two unanswered goals for the Black Knights as Army West Point came back from a two-goal deficit for a 2-2 tie at Colgate Oct. 1 at Class of 1965 Arena in Hamilton, New York.

The Raiders opened their brand new rink that featured 2,222 seats and they sold all of them.

Colgate took the early lead in the first period with Derek Freeman tipping home a shot from Jake Kulevich. The teams combined for eight power plays in the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t capitalize.

The Raiders added to their lead with 9:22 in the second period with a goal from Tim Harrison. The Calgary Flames draft pick shot the puck from the right faceoff dot and over Parker Gahagen’s shoulder.

The Black Knights cut the lead down to 2-1 with less than two minutes remaining in the second period.

Andrle scored his first of the season on the power play with assists to forwards senior Clint Carlisle and junior Tyler Pham.

Andrle found himself in the spotlight with his second power play goal of the night as he beat Charlie Finn to force the 2-2 tie.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• This was the earliest season opener (Oct. 1) in the history of Army West Point hockey.

• Tonight’s game was the first official men’s hockey game at Class of 1965 Arena, the home of the Raiders.

• Colgate moved to the new rink after spending over 60 years at Starr Rink, which was featured in the movie “Slapshot.”

• Army wore its home whites on the road as Colgate chose to wear its road maroons for the first game in the Class of 1965 Arena.

• This was the first meeting between Colgate and Army since Oct. 22, 2011, when the teams settled for a 2-2 tie.

• The two teams played in a season opener back in 2011 and the Raiders won 1-0.

• Army played on the road for its opener for the first time in three years.

• Nick DeCenzo skated as a defenseman for the first time in his Army career after being a forward for two seasons.

• Andrle tallied his third multi-goal game of his career.

How It Happened

• The Raiders took the early lead with 8:17 remaining in the first period as Freeman tipped home a Kulevich shot from the left point.

• Gahagen made 16 saves in the first period and Army had five chances on the power play.

• Harrison gave the Raiders a 2-0 lead with 9:22 left in the second period, beating Gahagen above the shoulder.

• Andrle scored on a rebound in front on the power play after a nice tip from Carlisle in front to cut the Raiders lead to 2-1 with 1:35 left in the second period.

• Andrle struck again late in the third period with another power play goal as he cut through a faceoff and beat Finn from the slot for the 2-2 tie.

Key Moment

• Andrle slipped through the faceoff circle and stole the puck from a crowd and beat Finn off his glove to tie the game at 2-2 late in the third period.

Up Next

• The Black Knights open their home slate at 7 p.m. Friday night as Army hosts Sacred Heart.