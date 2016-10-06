Black Knights outshoot Lehigh, but fall 1-0

By Kat Castner Army Athletic Communications

Junior midfielder Clare Shea took a game-high six shots, but wasn’t able to crack the goaltending of Lehigh during the Black Knights loss 1-0 Oct. 1 in Bethlehem, Pa. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Junior midfielder Clare Shea took a game-high six shots, but wasn’t able to crack the goaltending of Lehigh during the Black Knights loss 1-0 Oct. 1 in Bethlehem, Pa. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Women’s Soccer team dropped a 1-0 decision Oct. 1 to Lehigh in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights outshot their hosts 17-11 but weren’t able to find the needed tally to pull even after the Mountain Hawks scored in the 20th minute.

Lehigh, who had an eight-game unbeaten streak to start the season, saw Tori Pantaleo tally the game’s lone goal after Alyssa Riporti played her a throughball from midfield.

Pantaleo then finished off the opportunity into the top left corner of the net just past the outstretched arms of Jordan Cassalia.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• Despite the outcome, Army still holds the edge on the all-time series at 16-7-5.

• Both teams earned five shots on frame throughout the contest.

• Clare Shea led all players with six shots, three of which that were on frame.

• Brianna Nicholas added three shots, while Lauryn Westman, Nicole Bautista and Sydney Witham tallied two shots each.

• Cassalia made four stops in the loss, extending her season saves total to 59.

How It Happened

• Early in the contest, Riporti played a throughball from behind midfield to a running Pantaleo. The senior then broke free and finished off the chance into the top left corner of the goal.

• The Black Knights had plenty of opportunities to pull even in the remaining minutes, including a 11-4 advantage on shots in the second period, but the Mountain Hawks were able to defend any Army chances to secure the win.