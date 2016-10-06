Cadets receive training in Total Soldier Enhancement through U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program

Story and photo by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

A plebe (left) takes on a U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program taekwondo expert, Sgt. 1st Class David Bartlett, with a one-leg striking motion in a Total Soldier Enhancement Training session Sept. 27 at Robinson Auditorium. Twelve WCAP members, all who excel in a sport or are Olympic or Paralympic contenders, came to West Point to expose future leaders and Soldiers to cutting-edge mental skills training that enhances individual performance and increases combat readiness across the Army. Members of the World Class Athlete Program demonstrate the techniques taught at the Total Soldier Enhancement Training to plebes Sept. 27 at Robinson Auditorium. The U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program conducted the Total Soldier Enhancement Training for cadets Sept. 27 at Hayes Gym and Robinson Auditorium led by Capt. Jon Anderson (not pictured), who developed a mental skills training program to enhance performance and increase combat readiness.

Capt. Jon Anderson, U.S. Military Academy Class of 2006 and a Team USA Wrestler, came to West Point Sept. 27 with other Olympic and Paralympics athletes from the World Class Athlete Program (WCAP) to teach cadets enhancement training techniques that can carry them through their cadet years and as an officer.

“I developed this training over the last several years and first implemented it with the WCAP beginning in January,” Anderson said. “In February, while at an international training camp in Budapest, Hungary, I convinced my leadership that we need to begin giving back to the Army in order to increase combat readiness. The Total Soldier Enhancement Training is the way we give back.”

TSET focuses on psychological factors that lead to high and consistent levels of performance. The program also includes overall fitness like nutrition, sleep and wellness.

“Our athletes receive continuous training from top experts and coaches in these fields,” Anderson said.

Anderson has been to Fort Gordon, Georgia; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri; Fort Carson, Colorado; and now West Point.

“We have trained thousands of Soldiers thus far and will teach approximately 1,000 West Point cadets by the conclusion of our training Sept. 28,” Anderson said. “Our current mission is to conduct TSET at two different installations each month. We conduct all of these missions at no cost to the unit receiving the training.”

The group gave demonstrations and lessons to cadets at Robertson Auditorium and on the Plain.

The group of Soldier athletes teaches mental skills through hands-on, peer-based training.

“For example,” Anderson said, “the Taekwondo station is very interactive and fun, but the instructor also takes time to teach the steps of a refocus technique.”

An example of this would be a teacher holding a rubber mat and for the student to kick it out of his hand. Then, he will tether one leg and have the student try to kick the mat out of his hands forcing the student to refocus his technique.

“Our boxers teach performance imagery through boxing drills,” Anderson said. “Wrestling teaches the mechanics of deliberate breathing through high-intensity exercise, and runners focus on performance routines that enhance confidence and automate performance. These are just a few examples of how we teach the skills, but we can easily customize the training to meet the needs of the unit.”

The training is designed to help attendees further along the spectrum toward fully developing their readiness, from building awareness about the importance of being mentally ready, to prioritizing deliberate training of mental toughness skills, then understanding available resources to continuously and deliberately practice toward a never ending process of self and unit improvement according to the TSET’s standard operating procedures.

The TSET facilitates scientifically proven mental techniques that integrate comprehensive Soldier and family fitness into an interactive, physically demanding, mentally challenging and team building two-hour training session.