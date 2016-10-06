Daughter of Medal of Honor recipient speaks to Cadets

Story and photo by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Elsie Shemin-Roth, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient William Shemin, shows a picture of her father after she spoke to cadets Sept. 28 in an American Foreign Relations class about her father’s combat experiences, as well as his fight against anti-Semitism. Besides photos, Shemin-Roth shared newspaper articles, certificates and awards with the class before and after her presentation. Elsie Shemin-Roth, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient William Shemin, shows a picture of her father after she spoke to cadets Sept. 28 in an American Foreign Relations class about her father’s combat experiences, as well as his fight against anti-Semitism. Besides photos, Shemin-Roth shared newspaper articles, certificates and awards with the class before and after her presentation.

Elsie Shemin-Roth, daughter of Medal of Honor recipient William Shemin, came to West Point Sept. 28 to speak to cadets in an American Foreign Relations class about her father’s combat experiences, as well as his fight against anti-Semitism.

On Aug. 7, 1918, Sgt. William Shemin, the 19-year-old son of Russian-Jewish immigrants to New Jersey, watched from the trenches as his fellow 4th Infantry Division Soldiers were mowed down by German machine-gun fire. Shemin rose from the trenches and dragged his injured comrades to safety three separate times, crossing the distance of a football field each time. After saving the lives of the three Soldiers, Shemin took over the leadership of his platoon following the death of its officers and other NCOs.

“William was cool, calm, intelligent and personally, utterly fearless,” one lieutenant said of Shemin’s leadership skills.

His valor did not come without cost. Shemin would spend the rest of his life with a head injury and shrapnel embedded in his back. Because the pieces were so close to his spine, doctors said it would be too dangerous to remove them. He was also later diagnosed with “Shell Shock,” known as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD.

After the war, the Army awarded Shemin the Distinguished Service Cross for his bravery in battle. As years passed, he went to college, raised a family and founded a nursery business. While Shemin remained a proud American and Soldier, he never spoke of his heroic actions during World War I.

One day when his daughter Elsie was about 12 years old, she was speaking with her father’s close friend and battle buddy, Jim Pritchard, one of the men Shemin rescued in the trenches.

“Jim told me that he believed my father deserved, but had been denied, a higher military honor,” Elsie, now 87, recalled.

When she asked him why, Elsie remembered his response; “You’re old enough now to understand this. Your father never got the medal he deserved because he was a Jew.”

Elsie said that the harsh reality never sat well with her, and from that point forward, she made it her mission to defend her father’s legacy.

“In 2002, there was an opportunity for Congressional review of the service records for Jewish members of the armed forces who may have suffered anti-Semitism,” Elsie said. “I jumped at the chance to engage.”

For 13 years, Elsie fought for her father’s accolade to be upgraded. On June 2, 2015, President Barack Obama awarded her father, as well as Pvt. Henry Johnson, a valiant African American Soldier, the greatest heroic achievement, the Medal of Honor. During the ceremony, Obama said, “Elsie, as much as America meant to your father, he means even more to America.”

Elsie and her sister Ida accepted the Medal of Honor on behalf of their father.

Elsie continued to tell her father’s story to a classroom of attentive, wide-eyed cadets, all intrigued by the harsh realities of the history of American anti-Semitism. She shared a story of how her father was not allowed to join a victory tour with Gen. John J. Pershing’s Honor Guard through Europe because of his religion, saying the refusal broke his heart.

She also said that he would fight for Jewish veterans’ rights, sometimes engaging in street fights against American fascists like German Bundists who supported Father Charles Coughlin, throughout his life.

Elsie and the class discussed the severity of prejudices in the past and current day Army, how far America has come and how much work defeating bigotry still remains.

At the end of the discussion, the class awarded Elsie with a Department of History coin. In turn, she presented the class with a Medal of Honor coin.

“It’s such an honor. I’ve never had an audience like this. I do speak with veterans’ groups, but this is the heart of our Army, this is where leadership is coming from,” Elsie said after speaking with the cadets. “Each person here, for me, represented thousands that in their lifetime, they’re going to see and command. They’re going to deal with discrimination, and they learned, I think, how to appropriately deal with it. They were wonderful cadets.”