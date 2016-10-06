Minow speaks to law majors on Brown v. Board of Education

Submitted by the Department of Law

Law major and Class of 2017 Cadet Andrew King presents Dean Martha Minow, the Morgan and Helen Chu Dean and Professor at Harvard Law School, with a Tar Bucket Sept. 26 after a presentation to cadets on the legacy of the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education. Law major and Class of 2017 Cadet Andrew King presents Dean Martha Minow, the Morgan and Helen Chu Dean and Professor at Harvard Law School, with a Tar Bucket Sept. 26 after a presentation to cadets on the legacy of the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education.

Dean Martha Minow, the Morgan and Helen Chu Dean and Professor at Harvard Law School, visited the Department of Law Sept. 26. During her visit, Dean Minow had lunch with law majors in the mess hall, made a presentation to cadets on the legacy of the landmark 1954 U.S. Supreme Court case, Brown v. Board of Education, and spoke with Department of Law faculty on issues of interest in legal education.

After graduating from Yale Law School, Minow served as a law clerk at the Supreme Court for Justice Thurgood Marshall, who litigated the Brown case as the attorney for the NAACP.

Her recent book, “In Brown’s Wake,” described how the Supreme Court “has allowed local districts to use new student assignments, rezoning and redistricting to undo racial mixing and increase segregation,” in the decades following the Brown decision.

Minow joined the law faculty at Harvard Law School in 1981. Among her students were Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan and President Barack Obama.

When asked about Obama the student, she noted that when he spoke in class, the other students in the class would actually take notes.

She has been a faculty member for the last 35 years and has served as the dean since 2009, teaching courses on civil procedure, constitutional law, family law, international criminal justice, jurisprudence, law and education among others.

Minow is an expert in human rights and advocacy for members of racial and religious minorities and for women, children and persons with disabilities.

She also writes and teaches about privatization, military justice, and ethnic and religious conflict.

During her storied career, Minow served on the Independent Commission Kosovo and helped to launch Imagine Co-existence, a program of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, to promote peaceful development in post-conflict societies.

In 2009, Obama nominated and the U.S. Senate confirmed Minow to the board of the Legal Services Corporation, a bi-partisan, government-sponsored organization that provides civil legal assistance to low-income Americans.

She now serves as the vice-chair of the organization.