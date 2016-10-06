Monsignor Robert F. McCormick

Monsignor Robert F. McCormick, of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York and former pastor of St. Augustine’s Church in Ossining, New York, died Sept. 23, at the Convent of St. Birgitta, in Darien, Connecticut, where he was the resident chaplain. He was 95.

Upon his ordination in 1947, Msgr. McCormick served at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Chapel, at the U.S. Military Academy, for 28 years until 1975.

While there he helped oversee the redesign and expansion of the chapel. He counseled numerous West Pointers, including cadets, officers and enlisted men, and formed many lasting friendships, including leaders at the highest levels at the Academy.

In 1975, he was appointed pastor at St. Augustine’s Church in Ossining and was elevated to Monsignor during his tenure there.