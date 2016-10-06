Mueller to receive Thayer Award today

By U.S. Military Academy Media Relations

Former Director of the FBI Robert S. Mueller III will receive the prestigious Thayer Award in a ceremony hosted by the U.S. Military Academy’s Association of Graduates today. The Corps of Cadets will conduct a parade in his honor at 5 p.m. on the Plain, prior to the award presentation dinner. The parade is open to the public.

Mueller holds an undergraduate degree from Princeton University and a master’s in International Relations from New York University.

He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served as an officer for three years. After attending Army Ranger and Jump Schools, he led a rifle platoon for the Third Marine Division in Vietnam.

For his service, Mueller received the Bronze Star, two Navy Commendation Medals, the Purple Heart and the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

After his military career, Mueller earned a law degree from the University of Virginia. Later, he served as a litigator, U.S. Attorney and Acting Deputy Attorney General for the Department of Justice.

Today, he is a partner at WilmerHale in Washington, D.C., where his practice focuses on investigations, crisis management, privacy, and cybersecurity work.

The Thayer Award, established in honor of Col. Sylvanus Thayer, “Father of the Military Academy,” is presented to an outstanding citizen whose service and accomplishments in the national interest exemplify the military academy’s motto, “Duty, Honor, Country.”

The Association of Graduates has presented the award annually since 1958.

Past recipients of the Thayer Award include: Dwight D. Eisenhower, Douglas MacArthur, Bob Hope, Neil Armstrong, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Jordon, Walter Cronkite, Tom Brokaw, Colin Powell, Madeleine Albright and Henry Kissinger.

Last year’s recipient was Gary Sinse.