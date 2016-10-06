Parking, Traffic and Force Protection for Thayer Award

By the DPTMS Force Protection Office

The following parking, traffic and force protection measures will be in effect in support of the Cadet Review to recognize this year’s recipient of the Thayer Award today. The review is scheduled at 5 p.m.

Parking will be allowed throughout the day in the Central Area to include Clinton Parking Lot. In addition, vehicles parked in the vicinity of Clinton lot or around Trophy Point will be free to exit those areas and continue along Cullum Road during the ceremony; however, designated areas in Clinton and Doubleday parking lots will be reserved for handicapped and distinguished visitors parking only.

As a reminder, large and/or extremely loud vehicles that may detract from the reverence of the review will be stopped or diverted by Military Police personnel at traffic control points before entering the Plain area and until the conclusion of the parade.

Traffic Control Points will be established on Cullum Road near the entrance to the Thayer Hall roof parking lot, at the Thayer and Mills Road intersection and at the intersection of Stony Lonesome and Washington roads beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m.

For details, contact Luke Pagan, West Point force protection officer, at 938-8859.

Remember: If You See Something, Hear Something, Say Something.