Parking, Traffic and Force Protection for Yard Sale

By the DPTMS Force Protection Office

The West Point Fall Yard Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and will occur rain or shine without a makeup date.

Due to the increased amount of vehicle and foot traffic on the installation, the Military Police will increase their patrols throughout the installation with particular attention paid to the housing areas.

Residents and guests must be cautious while driving in the housing areas and comply with all posted West Point traffic restrictions.

Please be aware that the general public attending the yard sale will be allowed to enter through all three gates.

Force protection measures will not be relaxed and those vehicles without proper identification attempting to enter the installation will be stopped and searched.

Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and contact the Military Police Desk at 938-3333 if observing any suspicious individuals or acts, such as persons taking atypical photographs or asking abnormal questions about the installation.

Housing residents should report any suspicious vehicles that remain in the housing areas after the conclusion of the yard sale.

Please note that if calling 911 while on West Point you must inform the operator that you’re on West Point. The operator will immediately divert your call to the West Point Military Police.

For details, contact Luke Pagan, West Point force protection officer, at 938-8859.

Remember: If You See Something, Hear Something, Say Something.