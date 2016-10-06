SHARP Summit unlocks the Mystery of Relationships

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Dr. Michael Kimmel from SUNY Stony Brook speaks during the SHARP Summit in the Haig Room, Sept. 30. Kimmel was one of many guest speakers to present during the summit on topics ranging from healthy sexuality to the hook-up culture. Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/ USMA Public Affairs
Cadets listen to a guest speaker during the fourth annual SHARP Summit from Sept. 28-30. Photo by Michelle Eberhart/PV

The fourth annual Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Summit took place at the U.S. Military Academy from Sept. 28-30. West Point cadets, as well as students from other service academies and ROTC programs, took part in the three-day seminar titled “Unlocking the Mystery of Relationships.”

SHARP Program Manager Samantha Ross and her team began planning the event last spring. And while the summit is an annual event, after speaking with the Cadets against Sexual Harassment and Assault (CASH/A) Committee, they decided this year’s seminar would undergo some changes.

“What (CASH/A) was telling us was that they were pretty overwhelmed by the negative focus around the problem … of what you shouldn’t do and how people shouldn’t behave,” Ross noted. “So we said, OK, well, if there’s all this negative, how do we flip the script?”

Instead of focusing on the negatives, the summit would allow students to listen to a multitude of speakers, who are well-versed in a variety of subject matters.

After considering the feedback, they decided this year’s summit would feature more open discussions on a wider range of topics.

Ultimately, this would allow the students to have conversations and dissect the complex and controversial issues. The seminar topics included hook-up culture, media, rape myths, healthy sexuality, pornography and healthy masculinity.

“As we developed the topics, it started to become really clear to me that what we were doing with this summit was talking about how to build healthy, meaningful relationships,” Ross said. “So that’s where the theme came from, ‘Unlocking the Mystery of Relationships.’ There’s no ‘Relationship 101,’ so this is our effort to sort of start that.”

During the first day of the seminar, students took part in a social mixer, created and listened to slam poetry, and began the Clothesline Project T-shirt booth.

The Clothesline Project is a nationwide program that addresses the impact of sexual violence by decorating T-shirts to artistically express pain.

Throughout the three days, attendees of the summit could design either white shirts; for those personally affected by sexual assault, or teal shirts to show support. Shirts were hung up in the Haig Room throughout the summit.

On Thursday, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen, Jr. opened the day’s events by emphasizing the importance of SHARP training at West Point and throughout the military.

“I am committed to a command climate where everyone feels safe and secure, and treated with dignity and respect,” Caslen stated. “And to that end, I am committed to eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment at West Point.”

Highlighting the theme of the summit, he stressed the importance of relationships.

“Our profession is built on relationships, and the foundation of any good relationship is trust. Sexual assault and sexual harassment betray that trust,” Caslen said. “They have a corrosive effect on our unit readiness, team cohesion, good order and discipline. They go against our core values and have no place within the Corps of Cadets, the West Point team, our Army, or for that matter, anywhere.”

Cadets and other service academy students had an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the summit.

“I always like seeing the education piece of all these different controversial topics,” Firstie Cadet Arden Percoco said, noting that she enjoyed the wide range of speakers.

Percoco also said that the focus on relationships is valuable now and will be when she becomes an officer.

“I think it’s important just because your life is full of relationships, and so being able to be successful in those relationships then translates into having a successful work life, school life, etcetera, and especially for the military,” she said. “You’re leading people and that’s a variety of different relationships, so even if it’s not your sexual relationship or your friendship, you still have a relationship with your subordinates and your leaders so it’s important in order to be successful in those relationships.”

Air Force Firstie Cadet Krista Kelly, the cadet wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) point of contact for the Air Force Cadet Wing, mentioned that she’s enjoyed the whole experience.

“It’s been totally fun, really interesting, but I think what’s so cool is that this is all just new topics for everyone,” she said. “For so long, our Sexual Assault Prevention and Response programs have been focused on ‘stop doing it, why are you doing it, stop being so violent, stop doing this,’ instead of education and looking at healthy relationships.”

In addition to learning about different topics, Kelly says that she appreciates the relationships she has formed throughout the summit.

“We’re able to kind of look at DOD as a whole and all of the service academies and the armed forces and really look at our programs and how can we integrate and be liaisons with each other,” she noted, knowing she’ll be bringing what she’s learned back with her to Colorado.

Class of 2017 Cadet William Funderburk enjoyed the dialogue that the summit created, mentioning it allows cadets to explore the different topics and talk about them with their peers.

“It’s increasing the discussion cadets are having,” Funderburk noted. “So even if we walk away from this and disagree with the points of view, not saying I do, but cadets are going to talk to their friends about it—they’re going to have a healthy discussion that they may not have had before.”

