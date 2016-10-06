Sprint Football surges past Mansfield

By Stephen Waldman Army Athletic Communications

Sophomore quarterback Keegan West led the Black Knights’ offense going 6-for-10 for 85 yards and a touchdown while also totaling 101 yards on the ground with two touchdowns during Army West Point Sprint Football’s 58-0 win over Mansfield Oct. 1 at Shea Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Sophomore quarterback Keegan West led the Black Knights’ offense going 6-for-10 for 85 yards and a touchdown while also totaling 101 yards on the ground with two touchdowns during Army West Point Sprint Football’s 58-0 win over Mansfield Oct. 1 at Shea Stadium. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Sprint Football team scored 35 points in the second half to cruise to a 58-0 victory over Mansfield Oct. 1 Shea Stadium. The Black Knights improved to 2-1, while the Mountaineers dropped to 0-3.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• The Black Knights improved to 8-0 all-time against Mansfield after recording their third shutout in the series.

• Army has won its last six games following a loss.

• The Black Knights’ defense forced a season-high five turnovers with four interceptions and a fumble recovery.

• This was Army’s second shutout of the season and seventh in its last 10 games.

• The Cadets scored two special teams touchdowns in the game with Seth Wills’ 63-yard punt return and Christian Hess’s 14-yard interception return.

• Sophomore quarterback Keegan West led the Black Knights’ offense with a 6-for-10 performance through the air for 85 yards and a 41-yard touchdown pass to Austin Breed. He also totaled 101 yards on nine carries, including two touchdowns.

• Five Black Knights scored touchdowns on the day: West— 3 (2 rush, 1 pass); Marqus Burrell—1; Jaylen Collier—1; Nate Schlosser—1; Austin Breed—1.

• Defensively, Jake Marchillo and Matthew Tamburri led the team with eight tackles apiece. Marchillo added 5.5 tackles for a loss of 23 yards, including 1.5 sacks for 16 yards, while Tamburri recorded his first interception of the season.

Turning Points

• Sophomore Seth Wills returned Mansfield’s first punt 63 yards for Army’s first touchdown of the afternoon 2:51 into the game.

How It Happened

• The Army defense forced a three-and-out on the opening series of the game. On the ensuing punt, senior captain Matthew Tamburri deflected the kick, allowing Wills to field the ball at Army’s 37 before returning it to the end zone.

• After going three-and-out on their first three offensive drives, Army scored on two out of its next three possessions. Burrell pounded the ball in from two yards out to close out an 11-play drive before sophomore kicker John Abercrombie booted a season-long 44-yard field goal.

• With 1:20 remaining before halftime, Hess jumped the route on the outside and returned it 14 yards for the score to give Army a 23-0 advantage headed into the break.

• The Black Knights had a changing of the guard at quarterback as West took over for Brady Miller in the second half. West led Army to five touchdowns in his seven drives on the field, contributing on three of them.

Up Next

• The Black Knights host Cornell Friday with the kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.