Taking first in Math Modeling

(From left to right) Cadets Sam Crump, Zach Riggenbach and Zach Zimmerman won the Cumberland Valley Math Modeling Challenge, a 24-hour modeling competition, which concluded Sept. 25. Also in the picture is Dr. Benjamin Galluzzo, professor of mathematics at Shippensburg University, and Math Department instructor Capt. Seth Lotts. USMA math majors Cadets Matthew Yuan, Abby Vorhaus, Kameron Grubaugh, Riggenbach, Zimmerman and Crump competed in the eighth annual Cumberland Valley Math Modeling Challenge held at Shippensburg University Sept. 24-25. For the second straight year, Riggenbach, Zimmerman and Crump took first place, besting 10 other teams from four different universities. This year’s competition challenged teams to formulate a mathematical model and prepare a presentation that addressed the economic impact of legalizing marijuana, an extremely pertinent and polarizing issue in today’s political landscape. Teams received scores based on the validity and feasibility of their assumptions, the completeness of their model, and their ability to communicate and defend their approach. Zimmerman remarked, “The modeling competition allowed me to apply macroeconomic concepts to a mathematical challenge. This interdisciplinary experience served to break down the barriers between academic subjects in order to contextualize a real-world issue.” Courtesy Photo