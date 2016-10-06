USAG West Point announces essential infrastructure repair

By U.S. Garrison West Point Public Affairs

From Oct. 7-14, the Boiler Plant facility that provides hot water, heating and cooling to buildings in the Cadet Central Area will be shut down to undergo significant repairs to correct safety issues related to high pressure steam valves.

These repairs must be done to prevent a catastrophic system shutdown and subsequent loss of heat and hot water.

See the graphic below for the buildings that will be without heat and hot water during the repair.

In order to complete the necessary repairs quickly, contractors will be working around the clock beginning Friday until completion.

Scheduling these repairs between the summer cooling and winter heating seasons also minimizes the overall inconvenience, and many cadets will be on pass away from West Point during the Columbus Day weekend.

There are a number of mitigating measures being planned to minimize the loss of hot water in the cadet barracks.

USCC will implement a shower plan, in conjuction with Intercollegiate Athletics, to use the shower facilities in the unaffected athletic facilities.

Beyond this, a temporary boiler will be installed in the West Point Club to avoid any loss of services there, and meals in the Cadet Mess will also be unaffected.

The effects of the boiler plant shutdown and repair is largely confined to the cadet area. All family housing, the Exchange and Commissary, MWR facilities, the hospital, West Point Elementary and Middle Schools, the Prep School and Eisenhower Hall are completely unaffected.

These repairs will ultimately safeguard against failure and provide for a safe and trouble-free winter heating season.