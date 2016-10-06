West Point celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Story and photos by Kathy Eastwood Staff Writer

West Point honored Hispanic heritage with its Hispanic Heritage Month luncheon Sept. 28 at the Grand Ballroom at the West Point Club.

The annual event began with an Acrostic poem by West Point Middle School student Matthew Rutledge with reverence to Ellen Ochoa, the first Hispanic woman astronaut.

Eager to do great things

Loved to fly planes

Led her missions

Endured the training for NASA

NASA picked her as their first woman astronaut

On 1993, Ellen was the first Hispanic woman to go to space

Cool that she has been on three space missions

Helping America get to space

Owned private airplane that she flew

Astronaut.

Acrostic poetry is a type of poetry where the first, last or other letters in a line spell out a particular word or phrase, which in this poem spelled out Ellen Ochoa.

During the luncheon, three U.S. Military Academy cadets spoke about their Hispanic heritage and how America has embraced it. One of those cadets, Class of 2018 Cadet Salvador Chaves, talked about what it means to be Mexican American.

“America has extreme diversity,” Chaves said. “This dynamic allows us to celebrate our cultural identities, yet hold true to our adopted countries. The U.S. has already welcomed our traditions in food and culture. You can see this in the Mess Hall. It’s truly a beautiful thing. We are a loyal and true people that won’t give a second thought to lay down our lives for the constitution and the ideals this country represents. People come to the U.S. because they respect our tolerance and ability. This is a country that will allow Mr. Chaves (my father) to work in the factory. My great grandfather paved the way for me to be at West Point.”

The keynote speaker, Dr. Richard Morales Jr., U.S. Military Academy Class of 1976, told a story of overcoming obstacles and maintaining pride through life no matter your background.

“I would like to start with a story,” Morales said. “The setting is Cape Town, South Africa, in March 2003 in the centennial celebration of the Rhodes Scholarship in Cape Town. The keynote speaker was Nelson Mandela, a man of true historic influence. Two days prior to the dinner, we sailed from Cape Town to Robben Island, which is infamous for Mandela’s incarceration for 27 years, and that day was a symbol for the triumph of the human spirit.

“During the tour, Morales’ group was escorted by the prisoners that were with Mandela. Mandela always said, ‘I stand on the shoulders of others,’” Morales noted. “During the introduction of the dinner with Mandela, the chairman of the board said, ‘Our guest speaker is Mandela, who needs no introduction.’

“Mandela arose and his first words were, ‘As I have not been properly introduced, allow me to introduce myself,’ and the lesson to me here is, you must have pride,” Morales continued. “After 27 years of incarceration, this man would not be diminished. I am telling you to allow your training at West Point and the multiplicity of tasks you need to do as a way to maintain your pride in yourself.

“I asked the taxi driver if he’d ever met Mandela and he said he had been a chauffeur with Mandela with another who was driving a Norwegian dignitary and when they came to where Mandela was going, he went to all the taxi drivers and shook hands with them,” Morales added.

“These sentiments remind me of (West Point) that I don’t visit often,” Morales concluded. “I made this (my life’s) journey with support from (West Point), which has life lessons both inside and outside of the Army.”

Morales spoke about the amount of support he received from his classmates like Gen. Raymond Odierno and Gen. Stanley McChrystal as well as his sergeant major of his cadet class.

Morales was the first Hispanic First Captain.

“As first captain, I devised a Friday night dinner with military police and others that brought together everyone to understand them and to know them,” he added. “I received numerous appreciative letters from the enlisted.”

As a cadet, Morales was a soccer captain and competed in two NCAA Championship Tournaments (1973 and 1975) and became a Rhodes Scholar.

He was also responsible for reforming the plebe/freshman indoctrination system. In addition, he began the Ricardo Fund, which has awarded and mentored more than 200 scholarship winners while advancing the careers and technical training of hospital technicians.

“I would like to say, for a brief moment, that I was a celebrity here at West Point regarding my appointment to becoming the first Hispanic to become First Captain,” Morales said. “I am proud of my heritage. My paternal grandfather is from Puerto Rico.”

Morales concluded his military service at the rank of major. He attended Yale School of Medicine and focused his research and thesis on “Health and Apartheid: A report on the Zulu People.” He served on the clinical faculty at the University of California, San Francisco for four years prior to private practice in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Use your skill, education, passion and pride in diversity in an intelligent manner,” Morales advised the cadets. “The Army has always had a lenient position. I learned that all people have goals, aspirations and potential.”