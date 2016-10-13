Army returns home to face Lafayette

By Matt Faulkner Army Athletic Communications

Junior defensive lineman John Voit (#59) sacks the Duke quarterback, which was one of a season-high five team sacks Oct. 8. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO Junior defensive lineman John Voit (#59) sacks the Duke quarterback, which was one of a season-high five team sacks Oct. 8. Photo by Maj. Scot Keith/USMA PAO

For the first time in over month, the Army West Point Football team will be on its home turf on Saturday as the Black Knights take on Lafayette.

The game is set for a 12:02 p.m. kickoff on CBS Sports Network and it can also be heard on the Army Sports Network.

Saturday gameday

• The Army West Point Football team finally returns to Michie Stadium for the first time since defeating Rice on Sept. 10 in its home opener.

• The contest will air live around the nation on the CBS Sports Network at noon, and the game can also be heard on the Army Sports Network through the TuneIn app or goarmywestpoint.com.

The opening kickoff

• Army enters Saturday’s game with a 3-2 record following a 13-6 loss at Duke Oct. 8 in the middle of a monsoon that was brought on by Hurricane Matthew.

• The Black Knights finished the three-game road swing with a 1-2 record after dropping the last two games at Buffalo and against the Blue Devils.

• Army has the second-ranked rushing attack in the nation, averaging 332.8 yards per game on the ground.

• At Duke, the Black Knights were held under 200 yards rushing for the first time this season.

• The defense is fifth in the nation in total defense and ninth in scoring defense, allowing less than 16 points a game.

Army-Lafayette series history

• This will be the 19th all-time meeting between Army and Lafayette.

• The Black Knights own the series with a 17-1 record since the first meeting in 1893.

• Army is riding a 16-game winning streak since 1942.

• Lafayette’s lone win came in the second all-time meeting in 1940 with a 19-0 win.

• The matchup between the two teams has always been played at West Point.

About the Leopards

• Lafayette enters Saturday’s contest with a 1-5 record overall and an 0-2 mark in Patriot League play.

• The Leopards are coming off a 58-34 loss at Fordham last weekend.

• The Lafayette rushing defense took a hit against the Rams as Fordham put up 516 yards on the ground in the win. Running back Chase Edwards had 396 yards rushing alone.

• Quarterback Blake Searfoss has played in the last two games after starter Drew Reed went down with an injury.

• Searfoss threw for 325 yards and a touchdown in the loss to Fordham.

• Matt Mrazek is having a good junior season with 42 catches for 454 yards and eight touchdowns. He is averaging 90 yards a game in receiving yardage.

• DeSean Brown has 146 yards on the ground to lead the rushing attack in his three games played.

Rushing attack

• The Black Knights slipped to second in the nation in rushing offense and are averaging 332.8 yards per game.

• Army was held under 200 yards for the first time this season and a big chunk of that yardage was a 42-yard touchdown run by Andy Davidson.

• Davidson led the way against Duke with 120 yards on the ground and had an average of 7.5 yards per carry.

Dominant defense

• The Black Knights’ defense has allowed an average of 15.4 points per game over the first five contests, which ranks ninth in the nation.

• Four of the five opponents Army has faced have been held to two touchdowns or less on the scoreboard.

• In total defense, Army ranks fifth in the country, allowing an average of 249.6 yards per game.

• The Black Knights have done a great job stopping the run in the first five games as they are 12th in the nation, allowing 99 yards per game on the ground and recording a season high five sacks.

King of the middle

• Andrew King has continued his momentum from an impressive junior season into his senior campaign.

• The senior middle linebacker leads the team with 43 tackles, including 22 solo stops.

• He has three sacks on the year and 5.5 tackles for loss.

• King has been in the right place at the right time with two fumble recoveries in 2016, including one at Duke.