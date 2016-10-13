Army Volleyball sweeps Lafayette

By Ally Keirn Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Volleyball team swept Lafayette in convincing fashion Oct. 8 on the road in Easton, Pa. The Black Knights earned their largest margin of victory in a set when they dominated with a 25-9 decision in the first set of the match. Freshman outside hitter Allie Strong stepped up for the Black Knights with 11 kills, three aces, one block and a .556 hitting percentage. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV The Army West Point Volleyball team swept Lafayette in convincing fashion Oct. 8 on the road in Easton, Pa. The Black Knights earned their largest margin of victory in a set when they dominated with a 25-9 decision in the first set of the match. Freshman outside hitter Allie Strong stepped up for the Black Knights with 11 kills, three aces, one block and a .556 hitting percentage. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Senior outside hitter Olivia Fairfield produced nine kills and three blocks to help Army West Point to its win. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV Senior outside hitter Olivia Fairfield produced nine kills and three blocks to help Army West Point to its win. Photo by Eric S. Bartelt/PV

The Army West Point Volleyball team swept Lafayette in convincing fashion Oct. 8 on the road in Easton, Pennsylvania.

The Black Knights earned their largest margin of victory in a set when they dominated with a 25-9 decision in the first set of the match.

Army highlights and match notes

• Army downed the Leopards to improve to 12-8 overall and 4-2 in the league.

• Allie Strong stepped up for the Black Knights with 11 kills and a .556 hitting percentage.

• Olivia Fairfield notched nine kills and Carolyn Bockrath tallied eight as the pair each posted a .400 percentage.

• Vanessa Wesley and Sydney Morriss also chipped in offensively with six kills apiece.

• Haven Bethune dished out 36 assists in the effort as Shannel Chong earned a team-leading 11 digs and Ellie Petersen had 10.

How it happened

• The Cadets jumped out quickly in the first set and went on a 10-0 run with Bethune on the serve to take a 15-3 lead.

• The Leopards were able to convert a few more points on the board, but Army pulled away to win the first set, 25-9.

• Set two was a little tighter with four tie scores and two lead changes, but the Black Knights prevailed.

• After leading by just one point at 9-8, the Cadets pulled ahead powered by a 5-0 run. The two teams would trade points before the Black Knights were set up for set point, but Lafayette fought back with three-straight points, but an attacking error gave Army the set, 25-19.

• In the third set, the Black Knights jumped ahead and never succumbed their lead. After leading 9-2, the Leopards gained some momentum and stayed in the set, but never would catch Army’s dominating lead.

• With the set score at 20-12, the Black Knights went on a 5-0 run to clinch the match at 25-12.

Up next

• Army will continue its four-game road series when it travels to Bucknell and Lehigh for Friday and Saturday matchups.