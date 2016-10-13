Army West Point Marathon A team earns first place at Army Ten-Miler

By Class of 2019 Cadet Daniel Whitfield

Class of 2017 Cadet Jake Schmitz and Class of 2018 Cadet Aaqib Syed lead the Army West Point Marathon A team to victory at the Army Ten Miler Sunday. Courtesy Photo Class of 2017 Cadet Jake Schmitz and Class of 2018 Cadet Aaqib Syed lead the Army West Point Marathon A team to victory at the Army Ten Miler Sunday. Courtesy Photo The team received coins from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey for their successful run at the Army Ten-Miler. Courtesy Photo The team received coins from Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey for their successful run at the Army Ten-Miler. Courtesy Photo

The Army West Point Marathon team raced at the Army Ten-Miler in Washington, D.C., Sunday.

Racing in the Service Academy/ROTC division, the West Point A team (Class of 2018 Cadet Aaqib Syed–54:31, Class of 2017 Cadet Jake Schmitz–54:35, Class of 2017 Cadet Chris Boyle–56:44, Class of 2020 Cadet Ryan French–57:00) placed first with a combined time of 3:42:50.

The B team (Class of 2019 Cadet Tyler Reece–59:17, Class of 2019 Cadet Michael Neposchlan–59:33, Class of 2018 Cadet Jason Black–59:41, Class of 2019 Cadet Daniel Whitfield–1:00:53) placed second with a combined time of 3:59:24. A distant third was Florida Southern ROTC with a combined time of 4:01:45.

Two female cadets also ran—Class of 2018 Nikita Price –1:10:14, and Class of 2018 Cadet Paige Dougherty–1:10:14.

This is the second consecutive year that West Point has won the military academy and ROTC team division part of the race, which has over 35,000 runners total.

During the awards ceremony, the team shook hands with several members of the high brass, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Daniel A. Dailey, who gave team members his coveted coins.