BBC Lifeworks

• West Point Youth String Club: Dance along as the West Point Youth String Club entertains you with some good old-fashioned hoedown and folk tunes.

Join us at B126 Washington Road from 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 21 for food, fun, games tricks or treats. To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Tuesday.

• Teal Pumpkin Project: Come to the First Teal Pumpkin Project from 4-5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at B126 Washington Road. Teal pumpkin means we have peanut-free treats and/or non-food treats available in some the housing areas. Help create a safer, happier Halloween for all. We will be showing a short film, along with creating a teal pumpkin craft to teach other kids about food allergies.

To register, email jgellman@bbcgrp.com by Monday so we don’t run out of supplies.