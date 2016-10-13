Black and Gold Recognition
October 13th, 2016 | Community Leisure, What's Happening
The Black and Gold Volunteer Recognition Ceremony for first quarter FY17 was held Oct. 6 at Army Community Service. The event was hosted by Col. Andrew Hanson, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor, garrison CSM. The volunteer for the quarter was Judy Audevard, Hudson Valley Paws for a Cause program volunteer, for supporting the Exceptional Family Member Program’s Pet Therapy Program at West Point.