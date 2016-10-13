Black and Gold Recognition

Volunteers receiving the first quarter Black and Gold awards were (front row, left to right) Class of 2018 Cadet Jordan Isham, Donna Yurista, Lauren Hamilton, Katelynn Finocchiaro, Katie Siry, Brenna Siry, Liliana Finocchiaro, Don Hahn, Monica Thiriot, Sgt. Trumaine Hunter, Jordan Gillick and Jessica Oxendine. (Second row, left to right) Jen Hamilton, Lauren Westgate, Robert DeSalvo and Dakota (therapy dog), Judy Audevard, Lt. Col. Tanya Estes, Reagan Green and Elizabeth Lindberg. (Third row, left to right) Mary Petullo, Lt. Col. Michael Lanham, Daniel Kimball III, Lt. Col. Ray Kimball, retired Maj. Ray Estes, Sean McCue, Capt. Greg Hope (for Lauren Hope), Amibeth Griffin and Col. Mark Read. Courtesy Photo

The Black and Gold Volunteer Recognition Ceremony for first quarter FY17 was held Oct. 6 at Army Community Service. The event was hosted by Col. Andrew Hanson, garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick Taylor, garrison CSM. The volunteer for the quarter was Judy Audevard, Hudson Valley Paws for a Cause program volunteer, for supporting the Exceptional Family Member Program’s Pet Therapy Program at West Point.