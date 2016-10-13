Black Knights cruise to 4-1 win over Lehigh

By Harrison Antognioni Army Athletic Communications

Senior midfielder Christian Ollen (#6) netted his first goal of the season to help the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team defeat Lehigh, 4-1, Oct. 8 in Bethlehem, Pa. It was the Black Knights first win at Lehigh since 1979. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications Senior midfielder Christian Ollen (#6) netted his first goal of the season to help the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team defeat Lehigh, 4-1, Oct. 8 in Bethlehem, Pa. It was the Black Knights first win at Lehigh since 1979. Photo Courtesy of Army Athletic Communications

Four different players scored to help lead the Army West Point Men’s Soccer team to a convincing 4-1 win over Lehigh in Patriot League action Oct. 8 at Ulrich Sports Complex in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The victory was Army’s first at Lehigh since the 1979 season.

Army won its second game in a row to improve to 6-4-1 overall and 3-1-0 in the Patriot League, while Lehigh falls to 4-7-1 and 1-3-0.

Senior forward Nick Williams opened the scoring in the 10th minute before the Black Knights tacked on three more goals, with strikes from senior defender Christian Clark (44th minute), freshman forward Rex Epps (49th minute) and senior midfielder Christian Ollen (82nd minute).

Lehigh’s Doyle Tuvesson added a goal off a penalty kick in the 85th minute to prevent the Black Knights’ fourth shutout of the season.

Freshman goalkeeper Justin Stoll posted a pair of saves in the match for the visitors.

Army Highlights and Game Notes

• Army moves to 22-19-6 all-time versus Lehigh.

• Army picks up a win at Lehigh for the first time since 1979.

• Epps scored his second goal of the week to boost his team-leading total to seven goals this year.

• Clark tallied the game winner for the Black Knights to mark his first career game-winning goal.

• Williams scored his fourth of the year to match his career high for goals in a season. He previously scored four goals during the 2013 campaign.

• Ollen netted his first goal of the season.

• Junior forward Okheem Riley, freshmen defender Zac McGraw and midfielder Keenan O’Shea were credited with assists in the match.

• Freshmen midfielder Peter W. Davis and defender Darryl Johnson made their respective collegiate debuts off the bench.

• Army’s win at Lehigh snaps a 12-game unbeaten streak (0-8-4) for the Cadets in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Lehigh also entered the contest with five-straight home wins over Army.

• The Black Knights’ four goals are the most in a game since scoring four in a 6-4 loss to Marist to begin the 2011 season.

Key Moments

• Army doubled its lead 1:24 before halftime when Clark scored in the 44th minute to make the score 2-0.

• The Black Knights added a third goal early in the second half, as Epps scored on a header in the 49th minute to extend the visitors’ advantage to three goals.

How It Happened

• O’Shea made a sliding play to win the ball near the top of the 18-yard box before Williams corralled the pass and sidestepped Lehigh keeper Will Smith to score and give the Black Knights the 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

• Clark netted his second of the year in the 44th minute after Riley sent a cross from the left side across the goalmouth.

• Epps collected his own rebound off a shot attempt and headed home his seventh marker of the season to give Army a 3-0 advantage in the 49th minute.

• McGraw sent a header toward net that Smith got a hand on, but Ollen was there at the far post to knock the ball in in the 82nd minute.

• Tuvesson converted a penalty shot for Lehigh in the 85th minute, following an Army foul in its own 18-yard box.