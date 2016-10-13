FEATURED EVENT

EFMP Together, Listening, Connecting (TLC) Workshop

The West Point EFMP is hosting Together, Listening & Connecting (TLC) from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. today titled, “Ask the Advocates with Ms. Wendy Allen and Ms. Carmen Vega.”

The education advocates will be at ACS, Bldg. 622.

It’ll be an informational luncheon, so pack your lunches and bring your questions.

Please RSVP by Wednesday to Josephine.Toohey@usma.edu or 845-938-5655 or Lucia Mendez at 845-938-0232.