FOR THE ADULTS

2016-2017 Staff & Faulty Noontime Basketball sign -ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct sign-ups for the 2016-17 Staff & Faulty Noontime Basketball League.

All games will be played at Arvin Gym on the second floor basketball courts. Game times will be at 12:15 p.m. and 12:40 p.m. every Monday-Friday from Oct. 24-Dec. 15 and from Jan. 3-March 9. Deadline for entries is Monday.

All participants must be at least 18 years old to participate.

All teams may sign up by emailing Jim McGuinness at FMWR jim.mcguinness@usma.edu or calling the sports office at 938-3066.

Firing range available for West Point community (updated)

The DPTMS-Range Operations will host a firing range for authorized West Point community members from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 29 at Range 5 Route 293 across from the Round Pond entrance.

Authorized users include active-duty military personnel, staff and faculty and their families assigned to the installation or directly supported by it. This includes cadets of all service academies who are assigned to West Point and military personnel retired with pay and their families. Must have a DOD ID card.

All users should note:

• All patrons must bring their own targets, hearing protection and eye protection;

• Firearms must be compliant with New York State and West Point firearms laws. Pistol, shotgun and hunting rifles are permitted. No automatic weapons or caliber larger than 7.62mm or .308 equivalent;

• One guest per ID card holder permitted (liability waiver is enforced). Minors must be accompanied by their sponsor;

• Mine Torne Road and Stilwell Lake will be closed from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on these dates.

• MWR Outdoor Recreatiom will be selling West Point hunting and fishing permits, along with refreshments and snacks.

For details, contact Alec M. Lazore, DPTMS Range Operations, at 938-3007 or email Alec.Lazore@usma.edu.

Winter Bowling Leagues

The MWR Bowling Center is seeking individuals who may be interested in playing in a winter bowling league. No experience is needed. The Bowling Center has openings on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights.

If interested, contact Edward.Marvin@usma.edu or call 938-2140 for details.

Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups

The MWR Sports office will conduct the 2016-17 Staff & Faculty Intramural Hockey League sign-ups. All USMA and DOD personnel 18 years of age and older are eligible to participate.

Hockey will be scheduled at 6 a.m. Mondays and noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. Season passes will be sold throughout the season. League games are ongoing.

For details, contact James McGuinness at 938-3066 or email at jim.mcguinness@usma.edu.

MWR Lap Swim at Crandall Pool fee administration

Swimmers are now required to obtain a punch card for access to Crandall Pool. Each punch card will be good for 12 visits.

The cards will be available at the MWR Fitness Center or at the Round Pond Campground office for a minimal fee. For details, call 938-1992.

Discover Outdoor Recreation’s paintball facility at West Point

MWR’s Outdoor Recreation multi-field paintball facility is the perfect setting for birthday parties, department team building and family outings. It can host functions from 10-50 people. Food and drink are included in packages.

For details, email odrwpmwr@usma.edu or call 938-0123.