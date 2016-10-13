Goalie Gahagen records shutout in home opener

Senior goaltender Parker Gahagen (#35) recorded his first shutout of the season as the Army West Point Hockey team defeated Sacred Heart, 4-0, Oct. 7 at Tate Rink. Other top performances during the home opener were senior forward Clint Carlisle who scored a goal and an assist, and sophomore forward Taylor Maruya added three assists. The Black Knights return to Tate Rink at 7 p.m. Friday when they face Sacred Heart once again.