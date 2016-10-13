JUST ANNOUNCED

October events with Leisure Travel Services

Join Leisure Travel Services for its September events. The upcoming event includes:

• Oct. 27—Try a Theater Van to Broadway and purchase discounted tickets at the TKTS Booth in Time Square. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC after the show.

• Oct. 31—Experience the traditional Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. Leave West Point at 4:30 p.m., leave NYC at 10:30 p.m.

For ticket pricing, reservations and more details, call 938-3601.

Arts & Crafts October classes

• Today—Cookies & Canvas, 5-6:30 p.m. Enjoy a snack while we paint a lady bug and Mr. Binx;

• Today—Open Studio Time, noon-4 p.m.;

• Saturday—Open Studio Time, noon-4 p.m.;

• Tuesday—Pint-sized Picasso, Piet Mondrian, 3:30-4:30 p.m.;

• Tuesday—Paint & Wine A Bit, “Autumn Road,” 5-7 p.m.;

• Oct. 25—Pint-sized Picasso, Charles Schultz, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Registration is required for all classes. There is a minimal fee for the classes. For more details, call 938-4812.