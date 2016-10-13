Let your voice be heard: West Point Civilian Employee Council

By Jaimelynn Luyster Garrison Commander’s Office

If you are a full-time, non-bargaining unit and non-Title 10 Civilian Employee on West Point, the West Point Civilian Employee Council (WPCEC) is a forum for your issues and concerns.

The next WPCEC will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the Garrison Conference Room in Building 681.

The WPCEC looks at potential issues and concerns from the qualifying employees for consideration by the Superintendent on the first month of each quarter.

The council canvasses the affected workforce for any new issues or concerns on the first month of each quarter and packages them for consideration by the superintendent and his staff on the second month of each quarter.

Any qualifying employee with a specific topic or issue for the council is encouraged to provide information in advance.

Topics should be relayed to the council by:

1.) Verbally communicating with your committee representative;

2.) Emailing wpcec@usma.edu;

3.) Submitting an ICE comment under West Point Civilian Executive Council.

When submitting an ICE comment, provide a point of contact and contact number in the event clarification on the topic is needed so that we can get back to you and ensure we fully understand the subject.

You may also present the issue or concern in person. Your input and participation is appreciated.

The only topics or issues the council will not entertain are individual issues or union-related issues, as these have channels already established.

Past successes of the WPCEC includes: civilian employees gaining access to the Fitness Center and Arvin Cadet Physical Development Center and the ability for civilian employees to attend Civilian Education System Resident Training.

The West Point policy regarding participants of the CES Resident Training has changed and improved for civilians.

Concerns regarding the working relationship between civilian and military personnel has also been a topic of discussion. Subsequently, briefings to improve the military and civilian morale have been implemented to include roles and differences.

The importance of the timeliness and quality of civilian evaluations has also been discussed.

An orientation for new civilian employees has also been created based on feedback from the WPCEC meetings.

The first new Civilian Employee Orientation occurred May 4, 2015, and currently occurs the first Monday of each pay period.

At the next WPCEC, join us to have your issues or concerns heard.