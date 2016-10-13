Mueller receives Thayer Award, discusses importance of public service, integrity

Story by Michelle Eberhart Assistant Editor

Former Director of the FBI Robert S. Mueller III joined Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr., as they reviewed the U.S. Corps of Cadets on the Plain Oct. 6. Mueller was the 2016 recipient of the Sylvanus Thayer Award, presented by the West Point Association of Graduates. The Thayer Award is given to a citizen of the United States, other than a West Point graduate, whose outstanding character, accomplishments and stature in the civilian community draw comparisons to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto: "Duty, Honor, Country." Photo by Staff Sgt. Vito T. Bryant/USMA PAO

Robert S. Mueller III (center), former director of the FBI and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, joined the ranks of several presidents, generals and notable individuals as he became the 59th recipient of the Sylvanus Thayer Award, Oct. 6. Mueller received the Thayer Award medal from retired Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan (left), Association of Graduates chairman of the board, and Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. Photo by John Pellino/DPTMS VID

Robert S. Mueller III, former director of the FBI and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, joined the ranks of several presidents, generals and notable individuals as he became the 59th recipient of the Sylvanus Thayer Award, Oct. 6.

The prestigious Thayer Award recognizes a citizen of the United States, other than a West Point graduate, whose outstanding character, accomplishments and stature draw comparisons to the qualities for which West Point strives, in keeping with its motto, “Duty, Honor, Country.”

On Sept. 4, 2001, Mueller was sworn in as the sixth director of the FBI. Exactly one week later, the world would be altered by the effects of 9/11. Though he was new to his job, Mueller had learned service, integrity, patience and humility during his time as a Marine, Army Ranger and public servant. He was ready to go to work to continue to defend his country.

“During his unprecedented two terms as head of the FBI, Mueller guided the Bureau’s transformation from that of a traditional law-enforcement agency to a threat-driven, intelligence-led national security organization,” Superintendent Lt. Gen. Robert L. Caslen Jr. said during the Thayer Award dinner in Washington Hall.

Following the remarks from retired Lt. Gen. Larry Jordan, Association of Graduates chairman of the board, both Caslen and Jordan presented Mueller with the Thayer Award medal.

“Trooping the line on the Plain today was an experience I will always remember and the Corps looked absolutely terrific, and I thank you for that honor as well as that memory,” Mueller started, going on to explain that this was not his first experience with the Army.

After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Princeton University and New York University, respectively, Mueller became an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. Following basic training, he was sent to Army Ranger School.

“I would never be the director of the FBI without the Marine Corps training, and Ranger School was probably the best training I ever had,” Mueller noted.

While each branch of the military is different, Mueller said that his experience with both the Marines and Army has allowed him to realize that they all share common values.

“The military institutions with which I have been associated share common traditions and for West Point, those traditions are summarized by Duty, Honor and Country, and for the Marine Corps, those values are embedded in the motto, Semper Fi, always faithful,” Mueller said. “While the phraseology is somewhat different, the concepts are the same.”

Mueller said that through his own family, his Marine family and his FBI family, he has learned valuable lessons of service, integrity, patience and humility. Each of these skills have allowed him to thrive in varied environments.

“Service over self. Not much that I need to say to this group, as cadets you have embraced public service, you are studying and training for it and you are already living it every day,” Mueller said as he commended the Corps. “Each of you must determine in what way you can better serve others throughout your life, a way that will leave you believing that your time has been well spent.”

As he continued, Mueller remarked that integrity is especially important to young leaders, noting that one’s integrity determines who you become.

“If you have integrity, nothing else matters and if you don’t have integrity, nothing else matters,” he said. “The FBI’s motto is Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity, and for the men and women of the bureau, uncompromising integrity, both personal and institutional, is the core value. Indeed, that same integrity has been championed by leaders who have walked the halls of this great institution.”

Mueller shared personal anecdotes explaining the importance of patience and humility when dealing with both loved ones and co-workers. Each lesson, he said, provide insight into who we are and who we aspire to be; each quality is crucial as a public servant.

He thanked the Corps for their desire to serve and said he hopes that they never lose sight of the principles inculcated at West Point.

At the end of his speech, First Captain Hugh McConnell presented Mueller with a cadet saber on behalf of the Corps of Cadets.