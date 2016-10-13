No. 13 Rifle splits home triangular Monday

By Abby Aubart Army Athletic Communications

The Army West Point Rifle team turned in a strong performance in Monday’s season debut at Tronsrue Marksmanship Center splitting a triangular match.

The No. 13 Black Knights outscored MIT in both disciplines claiming a 4,641-4,225 decision, but were edged by No. 10 Memphis, 4,652-4,641, in a Great America Rifle Conference match to stand 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the GARC.

How it happened in Smallbore

• Memphis claimed both disciplines, nipping the Black Knights in air rifle, 2,344-2,342, after winning smallbore 2,308-2,299.

• Though Army claimed three of the top five spots in smallbore, Memphis had two shooters share the individual title with 582s.

• Nathan Brewer, an NCAA participant last year, fired a 579 to finish third as he set the pace for Army followed by Allen Solida, Michael Garner and Marvin Lewis with respective scores of 576, 575 and 574.

• Danielle Cuomo, one of three shooters to post a match-high 195 in kneeling, recorded a 571 in rounding out Army’s four-man scoring unit.

• Brewer was the individual champion in the meet with MIT as the Black Knights’s scoring unit swept the top five places.

How it happened in Air Rifle

• Memphis captured the top spot with a 590, but Lewis was just a point behind at 589 to place second with the Tigers’ taking the next spot.

• Third place in this discipline went to Memphis with three Black Knights in Cuomo, Brewer and Sarah Nakata were two points shy of that spot and five off the winning mark after firing identical 585s.

• Madeline Erikson (583) rounded out Army’s firing unit with Nakata shooting individually.

Coaches Corner with Web Wright

“I thought we were going to shoot higher score wise, but the scores didn’t necessarily indicate the performance as everyone performed pretty well. We lost the close points and we just were not scraping and touching the 10 ring,” Wright said. “It was a decent performance overall, we have a lot of room to work and we will get back to it this week.

“The freshmen did pretty well, and across the board we were represented by all four classes. There was some pressure for the freshmen but they shot their average or better.”