October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, targeting most common cancer among women

By Gwen Swinson Population Health Nurse Keller Army Community Hospital

According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most common cancer among U.S. women, accounting for 29 percent of newly diagnosed cancers.

To prevent breast cancer and increase awareness, Keller Army Community Hospital is proudly participating in Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Men are generally at low risk for developing breast cancer; however, they should report any change in their breasts to a physician.

A woman in the United States has a slightly less than 1 in 8 chance of developing breast cancer during her lifetime.

The good news is that the five-year survival rate is approximately 89 percent. And when the cancer is caught early, those rates jump to 98 percent.

Mammography is the most effective method for early detection.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force’s current Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines recommend:

• Biennial screening mammogram for women 50-74 years.

• Before the age of 50 years, the decision to have a mammogram should be an individual one based on discussion with the physician.

All women should know how their breasts normally look and feel, and should report any breast change promptly to their doctor or nurse. Breast self-exam (BSE) is an option for women starting in their 20s.

While mammograms and clinical breast exams don’t prevent breast cancer, they are excellent tools for detecting the cancer early, before it has spread to other areas of the body.

Don’t wait. Call the Keller Radiology Department today at 845-938-4840/4849 to schedule this important screening. Keller is ready to assist your health and wellness. If you have any questions, do not hesitate to call.

For more information, visit www.TRICAREonline.com or the Keller website at http://kach.amedd.army.mil.