OUTSIDE THE GATES

41st annual Apple Time Fair

The Cornwall Presbyterian Church will hold its 41st annual Apple Time Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at 222 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, rain or shine.

Come early for homemade apple pies, baked goods, handmade crafts and holiday items. Check out the books and jewelry and explore Grandma’s Bargain Basement.

Enjoy the gourmet coffee corner, while the kids participate in the children’s activities.

Call 534-2903 or visit www.CornwallPresbyterian.org for more information.

Hoots and Hard Cider at Nature Museum

Join the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum and the Brooklyn Cider House for a brand new event, Hoots and Hard Cider, from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wildlife Education Center, located at 25 Boulevard, Cornwall-on-Hudson.

Enjoy an enlightening and entertaining live owl presentation while sipping on a hard cider. Learn about owls’ behavior, habitat, lifestyle and how to be more owl-friendly. These stealthy predators of the evening are probably in your backyard removing rodents and other critters while you sleep.

There is a fee for the event. You must be at least 21 years of age with valid ID to drink. For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

Fall Foliage Hike

In the autumn, the trails become ablaze with vibrant reds, yellow and golds, so join the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum for a beautiful fall hike at 10 a.m. Sunday and maybe learn a little bit about tree identification too.

Suggested for families with children over the age of five.

Pre-registration is not required, but there is an admission fee.

The Hudson Highlands Nature Museum is located at the Outdoor Discovery Center, on Muser Drive, across from 174 Angola Road. For details, visit hhnm.org or call 845-534-5506, ext. 204.

October Harvest Festival

If you have a winning pumpkin or squash recipe using farm fresh veggies, plan on entering the cooking contest at the West Point-Town of Highlands Farmers Market’s October Harvest Festival 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23.

We will celebrate fall with family-friendly activities, such as face painting, spin art and balloon animals, along with the ever-popular market vendors, plant swap and book sale.

Judging for the cooking contest starts at noon. For details, contact Karen Parashkevov at 201-370- 9578.

Highlands Farmers Market is open

The West Point Town of Highlands Farmers Market is open for the 2016 season every Sunday. The farmers and food vendors whom local residents have known and loved in previous years will be back with fresh fruit, vegetables, baked goods, jam, jellies, pickles and more.

Check the Facebook page at West Point Town of Highlands Farmer’s Market for updates.

Boscobel salutes veterans during November

To honor all former U.S. military personnel, Boscobel is offering free house and grounds admission to veterans who show their military ID (or a photo of themselves wearing their uniform) at the front desk during the month of November.

The Boscobel Salutes Veterans Program also includes half-price admission for up to five family members per visiting veteran.

Boscobel offers history, art and a stunning landscape, which includes a view of the Hudson Highlands and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

House and grounds admission to Boscobel includes a 45-minute guided tour of the mansion, as well as access to the gorgeous grounds that surround it, including breathtaking views of the Hudson River and a 1.5-mile Woodland Trail of Discovery.

Boscobel is located on scenic Route 9D in Garrison, New York, just one mile south of Cold Spring and directly across the river from West Point.

For details, visit Boscobel.org or call 845-265-3638.